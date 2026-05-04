VMPL New Delhi [India] / New York [US] / London [UK], May 4: Syngene International, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), today announced the appointment of Maninder Kapoor Puri as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Abhijit Zutshi as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1 May 2026. Maninder Kapoor Puri is a global HR leader with nearly three decades of experience driving business performance through people, leadership, culture, and digital HR ecosystems. Her experience spans biopharmaceuticals, IT services, and consulting across North America, EMEA, and APAC. She has partnered with CEOs and Boards to lead large-scale, multi-market transformations, building high-performance organizations aligned to business growth.

Most recently, as CHRO at Biocon, she led enterprise-wide culture and leadership transformation. Prior to that, as Global CHRO at Mastek, she led HR across 40+ countries and has held leadership roles at Accenture and Firstsource Solutions. Maninder has been featured by Outlook Business as a face of "Viksit Bharat" and recognized among HR Today's Top 100 Global CHROs, India's Most Agile Leaders (2026), and as a CHRO of the Year. As Chief Human Resources Officer and a member of the Executive Committee at Syngene, Maninder will be leading the company's global people agenda to support its next phase of growth.

Abhijit (Abhi) Zutshi joins Syngene as Chief Commercial Officer and will be based in the United States. As a member of the Executive Committee, Abhi will lead Syngene's commercial activities, including sales, client partnerships, marketing, brand building, digital initiatives, and account management. Abhi is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with nearly 27 years of commercial experience across global markets. He spent 25 years at Biocon, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer of the generics business, where he led both the drug substance and drug product divisions and built a global team focused on generic formulations. His career expertise spans sales, marketing, business development, portfolio management, and market entry strategy across small and large molecules. Earlier in his career, he held a product specialist role at Pfizer, where he led the India launch of the Zosyn brand. Abhi holds a degree in pharmacy, an MBA, and is a graduate of the Leadership Development Program at Harvard Business School.

Commenting on the appointments, Peter Bains, Managing Director and CEO, Syngene International, said, "We are pleased to welcome Maninder and Abhijit to Syngene's leadership team. Their depth of experience and strong track record in their respective domains will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our service offerings and enhance our value proposition for clients worldwide. These appointments reinforce our commitment to building a world-class leadership team capable of driving our next phase of sustainable growth." About Syngene: Syngene International Ltd. (BSE: 539268, NSE: SYNGENE, ISIN: INE 398R01022) is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. Syngene's team of over 8,300 employees including 5,700+ scientists, brings both deep expertise and the capacity to deliver scientific excellence, robust data security, and world class manufacturing, at speed, to improve time-to market and lower the cost of innovation. With over 3 Mn sq. ft of specialized discovery, development, and manufacturing facilities across India and the U.S., Syngene works with ~400 global customers across industry segments, including biotech companies pursuing leading-edge science and multinationals such as BMS, GSK, Zoetis, and Merck KGaA. For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com. For the Company's latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, visit Syngene ESG Report.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)