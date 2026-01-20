NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural science and technology, announced a significant expansion of its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, reinforcing its commitment to digital innovation and global operational excellence. The state-of-the-art facility, which currently employs over 1,100 professionals, serves as a crucial hub supporting Syngenta's worldwide operations across Finance, IT & Digital, and AMEA regional operations. The center has evolved into a powerhouse of innovation, particularly in data science and artificial intelligence, driving the company's digital transformation initiatives. "India continues to play a pivotal role in Syngenta's global journey. This expansion underscores our confidence in India's talent ecosystem and its capability to support our global ambitions. Syngenta GCC serves as a strategic engine for innovation and talent development, strengthening India's contribution to Syngenta's global operations while creating valuable employment opportunities in the agriculture sector," said Abhishek Agarwal, Head, Syngenta Global Capability Center Pvt Ltd.

The GCC distinguishes itself by offering employees exposure to global work environments, cross-functional roles, and comprehensive career development opportunities. We are accelerating our digital transformation journey by strategically implementing AI-powered solutions that enhance operational excellence and drive innovation across the organization. "Technology and Artificial Intelligence have the potential to revolutionize agriculture. Syngenta is committed to building innovative technology solutions that help farmers across the world," remarked Salil Bongale, Head of ITD Pune Center & Enterprise Integration, Syngenta Global Capability Center Pvt Ltd. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Syngenta's decade-long presence in Pune and reinforces its position as a leading innovation hub in India's agricultural technology landscape.

About Syngenta Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world-class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more, visit us at www.syngenta.com, www.syngenta.co.in Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/SyngentaIND, twitter.com/Syngenta (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)