Table Space expands Pune footprint with 7th center at Amar Tech Park

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/Mediawire): To meet the growing demand for managed workspaces by enterprise clients in Pune, Table Space has entered an exclusive tie-up with Amar Tech Park, the newest commercial Grade A estate in the west Pune.
"Amar Tech Park also commonly referred to as ATP is among the most sought-after Grade A commercial real estate in Pune and a partnership with ATP make perfect business sense for us," says Kunal Mehra, Co-Founder and Chief Acquisition Officer of Table Space Technologies.
Amar Tech Park is strategically located next to MITCON Institute and Mumbai Pune Expressway, at Balewadi, ATP has multiple access points to the property from Baner, Balewadi and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
The business and leisure campus sits alongside the proposed Multimodal Transit Hub and is close to Balewadi High Street, with several premium hotels in the vicinity.
With this, Table Space now offers nearly 1 million square feet of integrated managed offices in Pune, with properties in prime areas of Balewadi, Kharadi, Viman Nagar and Yerwada.
"From Telecom to AI, enterprise clients prefer to opt for integrated office solutions with Table Space, making Pune an extremely crucial market for us," adds Kunal Mehra.
At Amar Tech Park, Table Space will provide its 'Up To Desk Experience' offering, including its IoT enabled services like parking and lift management and occupancy data for their common areas to enhance the overall employee experience.
Table Space has a presence across India including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune with over 3.5 million sq feet of managed offices.
