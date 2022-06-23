TAC Security to offer jobs to demobilised Agniveers

TAC Security chief (mailto:trishneet.arora@tacsecurity.com) Trishneet Arora announces job offers to Agniveers, making it the first cyber security company across the country to do so. Under the Agneepath Scheme, candidates who enrol in it or Agniveers will be given 4 years of training in the armed forces of their choice. The scheme was launched by the central government in order to get the youth of the country to participate in the defence services and forces.

"Agniveers are an important asset to the society, our youth is the strength of the nation that would be an honour to give back, contribute and empower the youth. The people in reference are going to be empowered to be cyber warriors and we are grateful for their services so far," said, Founder and CEO, (mailto:trishneet.arora@tacsecurity.com) Trishneet Arora.

This is an opportunity for Youth to fulfil the dream of joining the Indian Army, serve the nation and later follow their passion with tremendous respect. This will stand out them from the crowd with Unique Resume.

The company has not announced the roles it would offer to the employees but has assured job security and perks for the Agniveers under the scheme.

The company has always offered the preference of skills over education and finds bravery and dedication an important factor to offer the employees an opportunity. To push further the employees are not only giving Agniveers an opportunity but also their exceptional perks of family-wide insurance, ESOP, etc to them.

