Taj Lakefront Bhopal gets awarded for 'Best Wedding Destination' in central India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): IHCL's Taj Lakefront Bhopal wins award for 'Best Wedding Destination of Central India' at 16th Hospitality India Annual International Travel Awards.
With a banquet capacity of 3862 sq. Mtrs (41,570sq. feet), the hotel can cater to the needs of all kinds of meetings, conferences, events, and weddings.
The award only reaffirms the legacy of the Taj brand and establishes the presence of Taj Lakefront Bhopal as the leader in luxury weddings in Central India.
The award event took place in New Delhi and saw the participation of a large number of prestigious hotels from around the country.
On receiving the award, Kanika Hasrat, Area Director - Uttar Pradesh, MP & Uttarakhand and General Manager - Taj Lakefront Bhopal, said, "We are grateful to Hospitality India for this prestigious award. The Taj Lakefront Bhopal is indeed a gem in the heart of India. With its 875 sq. Mtrs (9418 sq. ft) pillar-less Raj Mahal Ballroom, the beautiful Vindhya Lawn, the Satpura Terrace and the opulent Sheesh Mahal; the hotel is indeed the ideal destination for a dream wedding. With elegant chandeliers, manicured Lawns, mesmerising views and culinary legacy of the Taj Chefs, we look forward to many more 'happily ever after."
With 152 rooms that overlook the Upper Lake or the Van Vihar forests, the Taj Lakefront Bhopal is the ideal destination to discover the history, heritage, or Natural treasures of the state. The UNESCO world heritage sites of Sanchi and Bhimbetka, the temples of Bhojpur, Udaigiri caves and Satpura Tiger reserve are within close proximity. With the traditional Bhopali zardozi work, paisley prints of Bagh, terracotta art and bell metal craft of Tikamgarh adorning the interiors of the hotel - the hotel takes its design inspiration from local arts & crafts of Madhya Pradesh.
Established in 1903, Taj is The Indian Hotels Company Limited's (IHCL) iconic brand for the world's most discerning travellers seeking authentic experiences in luxury and has been rated as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand and India's Strongest Hospitality Brand as per Brand Finance 2021.
From world-renowned landmarks to modern business hotels, idyllic beach resorts, to authentic Grand Palaces, each Taj hotel offers an unrivalled fusion of warm Indian hospitality, world-class service and modern luxury.
The unique portfolio comprises hotels across the globe, including presence in India, North America, United Kingdom, Africa, Middle East, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Nepal.
