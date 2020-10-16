Techmagnate delivers whopping 149 per cent growth to its customers in 2019

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techmagnate, one of the most trusted digital marketing companies in India, released its Digital Report Card for 2019, revealing that it delivered a phenomenal growth of 149 per cent in web traffic, on average, to its customers.

The Report Card, the first of its kind in the industry, is a self-assessment by the company of its achievements in 2019.

According to CEO and Founder, SarveshBagla, the digital report card is one of the many things that sets Techmagnate apart from its competitors. "Two of Techmagnate's core values are customer growth and trusted partnerships. This report card goes a long way in reinforcing both values. Our vision is clearly to deliver transformational growth to clients. We believe that our success lies in being value-driven for the client rather than focusing on our own growth. The digital report card adds transparency and accountability, letting everyone see what we have actually delivered," he said.

Here are some examples of its exceptional growth in traffic and leads:

On 86 SEO projects, the company delivered an average increment in organic traffic of 176 per cent and organic leads of 164 per cent.

On 14 Paid Media projects the digital agency delivered an incredible 1406 per cent growth in conversions and a 35 per cent reduction in the cost per acquisition.

Read the digital report card for an industry-wise break up of Techmagnate's performance.

"Such growth is possible only when the team is aligned with the company's vision. A digital report card like this makes everyone's performance transparent and accountable and appraisals are linked to this too. This ensures that everyone is working towards the same goal of achieving transformational growth for our clients," Bagla added.

Going forward the company hopes to expand its presence in other verticals and continues to deliver transformational growth to more clients.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)