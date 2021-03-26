Tent City 1 at Statue of Unity among best hotels to get married, says Conde Nast

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Tent City 1 at the Statue of Unity has been named among the best hotels to get married in India by the prestigious luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller, which described it as "a destination with a difference".

The Tent City 1 at Kevadia is among the newest, if not the newest, wedding destinations in the list dominated by heritage hotels and high-end luxury resorts from across the country.

"Minutes from the world's tallest statue, this tented venue is a destination with a difference. Nestled on the banks of the Narmada river, the 60 well-appointed tents with modern amenities are enveloped by nature. Wedding packages include everything from your decor and food to transportation for guests," Conde Nast Traveller wrote in its description of Tent City 1 at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Situated in the middle of an unending expanse of green cover near the Narmada river, and Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges on the two sides, the luxurious Tent City 1 is a place wrapped in nature. It offers a picturesque open sky setting, making it a truly amazing location for a destination wedding.

"We always believed that its breathtaking location and an unparalleled view and experience of the natural environs make Tent City 1 at Kevadia an ideal wedding destination. It is a moment of pride for us that Conde Nast Traveller has ranked it among the best hotels to get married in India. This recognition will inspire us to work harder, and strive to make it the most popular dream wedding destination in the country," said Bhavik Sheth, Finance and Operation Manager, Lallooji & Sons, the operator of Tent City 1.

24 couples have already tied the knot at Tent City 1 to date.

In addition to the mesmerising location, Tent City 1 offers complete and customised packages for weddings. Starting from the stay at luxurious and well-appointed tents, complemented by five-star food, Tent City 1 also takes care of everything else, including the decoration of the venue, seating arrangement for guests, food, jaimala, wedding cake, etc. freeing the couple and family members from the hassles involved in making arrangements, allowing them to enjoy a stress-free marriage, and taking back memories of a lifetime.

Tent City 1 is just a few hours drive from Ahmedabad (196 km), Surat (158 km), Vadodara (85 km), and Indore (313 km).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)