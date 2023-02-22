Terumo India and Siemens Healthineers introduce first of its-kind programme for Cathlab Directors in collaboration with ISB Executive Education

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), has partnered with Siemens Healthineers, to introduce a first-of-its-kind programme for Cathlab Directors aimed at building standards of care and enhancing efficiency in Cathlabs across India, in collaboration with Executive Education at the Indian School of Business (ISB ExecEd), a globally top-ranked business school.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, accompanied by technological advancements in medical care, is driving entrepreneurial activity in India's healthcare delivery space. This is evidenced by the rapid growth of Cathlabs, with around 200-250 new labs being set up each year. This has further increased the need for more structured training programs to enhance operational efficiency and patient experience in Cathlabs.

The 5-day intensive 'Cathlab Director Programme' was curated by ISB ExecEd with its healthcare excellence centre - taking inputs from leading interventional cardiologists across the country. It included topics on Operations Excellence, Digital Transformation, and Patient Centricity.

The first batch of 27 participants of this multi-cohort program successfully graduated this month.

Addressing the graduating class, Shinjiro Sato, President & CEO of Terumo Corporation said, "With increasing opportunities to improve the quality and accessibility of care for people around the world, Terumo has set forth a new vision: 'From Devices to Solutions'. We are actively engaging more with medical professionals and the entire healthcare ecosystem to better deliver integrated solutions. Our support for the Cathlab Director Program is a step in this direction and will no doubt create a positive impact on the patients we serve."

Speaking at the occasion, Shishir Agarwal, Managing Director of Terumo India, said, "The training of healthcare professionals comprises an important aspect of our work towards ensuring better health outcomes for patients. Cathlab Directors are an important part of the value chain delivering care to cardiac patients. However, they operate in a highly demanding environment requiring them to don multiple hats. To support their efforts and help them become more well-rounded leaders, we are delighted to be offering this programme in association with ISB Executive Education and Siemens Healthineers."

"We believe that purpose drives progress and that sustainable growth is the foundation of an evolved healthcare ecosystem. Our endeavour to impact lives for the better has encouraged us to look at a larger stakeholder grid and take initiatives for the overall development of the fraternity. With our specialized knowledge-driven approach to empower healthcare providers, this program will act as a catalyst to aid access to care, ably supported by state-of-the-art technological and academic cognizance," says Vivek Kanade, Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

Sarang Deo, Professor and Area Leader, Operations Management and Executive Director-Max Institute of Healthcare Management, ISB, added, "We are committed to the creation of better health systems through the integrated elements of research, education and outreach. We are therefore delighted to partner with Terumo India and Siemens Healthineers to co-create this programme to enhance the patient experience through leadership training of Cathlab Directors."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)