TEXPROCIL welcomes the issuance of Govt. notification on extension of the RoSCTL Scheme

You would like to read
- Extension in period for repayment under ECLGS will help MSMEs - Chairman TEXPROCIL
- Chairman, TEXPROCIL welcomes extension of the RoSCTL Scheme for Made ups
- HEWA expressed thanks to Modi Government for extending the RoSCTL scheme for three years
- Texprocil welcomes initiative to pursue limited trade deal with UK
- Saying no to child labour, Indian Textile Industry takes proactive steps
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) has welcomed the issuance of Govt. notification on the continuation of Scheme for Refunding State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) for the Garments and Madeups sector.
Terming it as a historic step, Manoj Patodia, Chairman Texprocil thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing the potential of the Madeups/Home Textiles sector as an engine of economic development by providing employment, promoting inclusive growth and ensuring the empowerment of women.
The continuation of the RoSCTL Scheme for four years till 2024, lays down the foundation for reaching the export target of USD100 billion in the Textile and Apparel sector in the said period, Patodia added.
The exporters will also be encouraged to enter into long term contracts with their buyers in view of the stable policy which will lead to higher export growth. The vision of the Prime Minister has set the country on the path of achieving the export target of USD 400 billion this year (2021-22) and the Textile & Clothing sector will make a significant contribution in realizing the same.
For more information, please visit:(https://www.texprocil.org/)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor