PNN Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15: TGI Fridays®, the iconic global casual-dining brand synonymous with spirited hospitality and contemporary American cuisine, today celebrated the grand opening of its newest and most distinguished restaurant at Phoenix Palassio, Sector-7, Amar Shaheed Path, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. This much-anticipated launch marks another milestone in TGI Fridays' aggressive growth strategy in India, aligning with its vision to set new standards of experiential dining in key metropolitan markets and prestigious lifestyle destinations. The opening ceremony was graced by eminent leaders from TGI Fridays' global and Indian leadership, including Mr. Prashant Mukherjee, Director, Bistro Hospitality and Universal Success Enterprises Ltd; Mr. Kunal Maiti, CEO & Director, TGI Fridays India; and Mr. Suraj Mahant, Managing Partner and Mr Avinash Ghai, Feastary Hospitality LLP.

The Lucknow launch, executed within a month of the Gurugram opening, signals a decisive phase of growth driven by the strategic partnership between Bistro Hospitality Group and Feastary Hospitality LLP, underscoring their shared ambition to scale TGI Fridays across premium consumption hubs in northern part of India. The event drew distinguished guests, media, and culinary connoisseurs, celebrating not only a restaurant opening but the expansion of a lifestyle experience that resonates with Lucknow's rich tradition of hospitality, artistry, and exceptional food culture. "Lucknow is a city steeped in heritage, refined taste, and an unparalleled ethos of celebration," said Mr. Prashant Mukherjee. "We are honoured to introduce TGI Fridays' signature mix of bold flavours, handcrafted beverages, and dynamic ambience to this incredible market. Through our collaboration with Feastary Hospitality LLP, we are building a scalable franchise model that combines global brand standards with strong local execution."

According to Mr. Kunal Maiti, the pace of expansion reflects increasing confidence in India's premium casual dining segment. "Each new TGI Fridays restaurant is designed to be a destination, not just a dining venue. Back to back openings in Gurugram and Lucknow in under thirty days demonstrates both market readiness and partner capability. North India is witnessing a shift towards experience-led dining, and TGI Fridays is well positioned to capture this demand through thoughtfully chosen flagship locations and consistent brand delivery." Highlighting the franchise perspective, Mr. Suraj Mahant stated: "When we inaugurated Gurugram, we outlined a clear roadmap for North India. Lucknow represents another milestone in that journey. He further added "Opening at Phoenix Palassio, renowned mall in Lucknow, allows us to position TGI Fridays as a flagship lifestyle destination. Lucknow's historic appreciation for fine food and gracious hospitality aligns perfectly with Fridays' philosophy of social dining and celebration. This location allows us to anchor the brand strongly while preparing the ground for further regional expansion."

The Phoenix Palassio restaurant encapsulates TGI Fridays' trademark ethos: inviting, lively interiors infused with contemporary design, a menu celebrating its globally beloved classics alongside India-inspired innovations, and a curated array of handcrafted beverages that appeal to every palate. From signature burgers and sizzling fajitas to regionally nuanced vegetarian options and creative mixology, the Lucknow flagship promises immersive hospitality for every occasion, from casual gatherings to celebratory evenings. The opening further strengthens the Bistro Hospitality Group-Feastary Hospitality LLP partnership, with additional outlets planned across key North Indian markets as part of a phased expansion programme aimed at sustainable scale and operational excellence.

About TGI FRIDAYS® Founded in New York City in 1965, TGI Fridays® is a globally celebrated casual dining brand renowned for its bold American cuisine, handcrafted beverages, and vibrant social dining experience. Bistro Hospitality acts as the Master Franchisee for TGI Fridays®, overseeing the brand's strategic growth in India. Bistro Hospitality is spearheading the brand's expansion through a structured partnership and franchise-led model, ensuring consistency with global brand standards while adapting to regional preferences. Feastary Hospitality LLP is the exclusive franchise partner for solely Northern India, entrusted with driving TGI Fridays' presence and growth across key Indian northern markets. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)