The 2021 Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs

Hyderabad (Telangana), March 15 (ANI/PNN): The Nationwide Awards Under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs-2021 has been a foundation. After all, an Entrepreneur plays a crucial role in the growth and success of companies. Ultimately, an experienced Entrepreneur can be utterly key to overcoming difficulties such that other c-suite chiefs cannot compare.

The innovations of an Entrepreneur never stops moving. Never stops walks, even - as it turns out- despite a pandemic. As the World's industries got themselves unexpectedly unfit to lead the business, numerous establishments of hardworking Entrepreneurs continued to operate, fuelled by years of innovations that almost seemed to prepare them for such circumstances.

Business Mint highly esteems the legitimacy of its awards and winners. The honours are given exclusively on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving Entrepreneurs for their innovation and hard work, recognizing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

The Nationwide Awards Under 30 - Inspiring Entrepreneurs - 2021 is an enormous achievement in which there are more than 1100 nominations from across different industry areas, for example, Trading, Education, Health, Architectural, Marketing, Media, Real Estate, etc. After selecting the most creative and bright-minded nominees, there were 34 winners under several unique classifications, The winners came from everywhere India.

To honour those bright minds, Business Mint issued a list of companies, agencies, nonprofits, and government organizations whose groups and missions brought home a success here:

It is an important thing indeed to perceive the hard work of every individual who assumes a part in the Global business landscape. After all, Entrepreneurs can take all forms and are from varying backgrounds. They are of every race, gender, background, and sexuality. Entrepreneurs come from every country from every region, no matter how distant, despite education, or personal circumstances. They make occupations and stimulate innovations with no limits.

They add to the interaction of the country working by filling financial development and success. With their innovative thoughts and tenacious soul, they challenge problematic powers and carry with them imaginative arrangements in any event, during the hardest occasions. Driven by their longing to improve their general surroundings, they stop at nothing to accomplish their most prominent aspirations.

Regardless of where you are in the World, there will be experienced Entrepreneurs that work to reclassify best practice. Regardless of whether it be through supporting an amazing history, or by offering a truly personalized service, there are a lot of ways for experienced Entrepreneurs to separate themselves based on what is, at last, competitive industry to be in. They add to the interaction of a country working by filling financial development and success.

With their visionary thoughts and tenacious soul, they challenge problematic powers and carry with them imaginative arrangements in any event, during the hardest occasions. Talent is in no short supply, and firms hope to recruit rising stars that will help forge the eventual fate of the world while preserving the knowledge and experience of its present Entrepreneurs.

List of Nationwide Awards Under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs - 2021 winners:

1. Arjun Deshpande - CEO & Founder, Generic Aadhaar in Pharma Industry Category

2. Dr Vaibhav Adhlakha - CEO & Founder, RISEOO in Affiliate Marketing Category

3. Anuradha Agarwal - Founder - Think North Consulting & Director - JanaJal in Marketing & Advertising Category

4. Divij Bajaj - Founder & CEO, Power Gummies in Nutraceuticals Category

5. Manthena Surya - Director, Nalanda Educational Institutions in Education Category

6. Abhijeet Singh - Founder & Director, MBAP in Education Category

7. Naveesh Reddy - Co-Founder & COO - FINANCEPEER in Finance Category

8. Rinkesh Agarwal - Chairman, Yadu Nandan Fashions in Saree Manufacturing Category

9. Amgoth Madhu Naik - Managing Partner, Wings Infra & Wings Entertainment in Construction Category

10. Adrian Beschi Pranoj B - Founder & Managing Director, FC Marina Sports Infra Pvt. Ltd. in Sports Academy Category

11. Vikraman G. R - Founder & Executive Director, FC Marina Sports Infra Pvt. Ltd. in Sports Academy Category

12. Madala Bharath Kumar - CEO, Nprodax Technologies in Software Solutions Category

13. Amit Ghule - Founder - Simpliforge Creations & CEO - Global 3D Labs in Enterprise Technology

14. Sumanyu Soniwal - Co-Founder, WizTales Media Pvt. Ltd in Event Tech Category

15. Krishna Malhotra - Co-Founder, WizTales Media Pvt. Ltd in Event Tech Category

16. Anand Agrawal - CTO & Co-Founder, Credgenics in Finance Category

17. Mayank Khera - CPO & Co-Founder, Credgenics in Finance Category

18. Rishabh Goel - CEO & Co-Founder, Credgenics in Finance Category

19. Anant Gupta - CEO & Co-Founder - Memo Pundits in Edu-Tech Category

20. Kamal Kishore Kumawat, Co-Founder, Edgistify in Enterprise Technology Category

21. Antim Suman, Co-Founder, Edgistify in Enterprise Technology Category

22. Umang Shukla - Co-Founder, Edgistify in Enterprise Technology Category

23. Varun Ellanky - CEO, Digital Ellanky in Digital Marketing Category

24. Dev Aditya - Managing Director, Otermans Institute in Social Entrepreneur Category

25. Natashja Rathore - Founder & CEO - SBOX by Sakshi in NGO & Social Entrepreneurship Category

26. Mohamed Abdur Raafee - Founder & Chief Architect, Raafee Aleem Architecture in Architectural Design Category

27. Siddhanth Kapoor - Co-Founder & Creative Head - KALIDIOSCOPE in Marketing & Media Category

28. Jay Ashok Bhansali - Founder / Director / Cinematographer - Veda Media House in Advertising & Media Category

29. Harsh Varshneya - Director, STHAPATI Associates in Architectural & Interior Design Category

30. Dilipsingh Narayansingh Chouhan - Director, Arcellor Controls India in Manufacturing of Instrumentation Valves & Fittings Category

31. Aaditya Anish Damani - Managing Director, Autosys Industrial Solutions Private Limited in Industrial Automation Category

32. NISCHAY C - CEO, KEPTICO in Innovative Solutions Category

33. Gaurav K Kankariya - Principal Designer, Utopia by Gaurav Kankariya in Interior Design Category

34. Richa Kapila - Co-Founder & Director, Dchica Fashion Lifestyle Pvt Ltd in Kids Online Shopping Category

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, These awards feature the innovations, commitment to client services, and sheer hard work of some of the world's most prominent Entrepreneurs. A sincere congrats to all of the Inspiring Entrepreneurs recognized in this year's Award.

It would almost be an understatement to say that the most recent year has been challenging, and apparently, the pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. I would like to appreciate them & thank them for providing employment & developing the economy in our country.

It's like a privileged to honour the Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 - Inspiring Entrepreneurs - 2021 and would like to continue to award the winners who are eligible in this category every year. However, these Inspiring Entrepreneurs have devoted themselves to winning regardless. With that in mind, I hope all of you have an incredible 2021 ahead.

