The Capital gets its first Luxury High-rise Township in West Delhi

And to experience it, they needed to move to the bordering satellite towns of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and so on.

Because Delhi just does not have the space to build clusters of high-rise buildings behind tall walls and massive gates.

But once experienced, this lifestyle seems immensely attractive. Gleaming towers housing spacious apartments with every modern amenity and elegant fixtures. Guaranteed water and power supply, assured parking, high levels of security, shops for the family's daily needs, lawns and gardens to walk in, a clubhouse and a lot more.

Even if one has been fortunate enough to grow up in a bungalow or standalone house in Delhi built and rebuilt across generations, but as an adult with a growing family, an apartment in a modern condominium has become far more appealing to Delhi-ites. Only, it couldn't be in Delhi.

A veteran player in the real estate industry, DLF, has now changed this equation by creating DLF Midtown right in the heart of West Delhi, on Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar. Envisaged to be expanded into one of the largest integrated developments of West Delhi, it is already home to around 2700+ families and a commercial property like the DLF Tower.

Why West Delhi, you may ask. Well, this part of the capital has always been known for comfortable, convenient urban living. Busy, bustling, with everything and every place you need within easy reach. Schools, colleges, hospitals, shopping hubs, railway and Metro stations and more.

The residents of West Delhi are rarely eager to move out to any other sector of the city, let alone to the bordering states. This is their comfort zone, where the familiarity is very reassuring. Yet, when families grow, there is a space crunch at home.

For such a situation, a move to a condominium in the neighbourhood makes eminent sense. Apart from West Delhi-ites, even residents of other sectors of the city would be happy to move into an exclusive luxury apartment with a Delhi pin code! Because there is no other such option available in the capital.

Advocating the concept of integrated neighbourhood developments, DLF Midtown is the latest venture by the real estate giant, in an ambition to replicate the success of Gurugram's DLF5 in the capital city, that brings together a holistic ecosystem of high-end residences, office spaces and possibly retail and recreation centres as well in the future.

When it comes to Moti Nagar, the short distances to places like Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, New Delhi Railway Station, Gangaram Hospital and so on make the location attractive to new home buyers. The Blue, Pink, Green and Red lines of the Delhi Metro are all within access. As many as five Metro Stations are within three kilometres.

Coming up soon is the Delhi Metrolite project from Kirti Nagar to Sector 25, Dwarka and many more projects. The construction of signal-free underpasses on Patel Road will further reduce commute times. Yes, West Delhi is very well connected.

Most people view West Delhi as a crowded, tree-less area. It would come as a surprise to them to know that this project is surrounded by over 120 acres of a green landbank, in the form of parks in the neighbourhood.

Even some of the poshest areas of Delhi cannot boast of such a huge expanse of unspoilt greenery. When it comes to the built structures, the developer has a reputation of creating projects that have been known to initiate a larger ecosystem around them. The future projects in this neighbourhood by DLF are expected to live up to that leadership position.

While the project surely has the potential of becoming one of the largest private developments to be realised in New Delhi, real estate circles are abuzz with talk of the upcoming launch of a residential project in this neighbourhood.

