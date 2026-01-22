The Crossing Indian Bistro in Paris Expands to the French Riviera in Nice, France on 26 January

PNN Nice [France], January 22: This January, the French Riviera welcomes a new culinary arrival as The Crossing Indian Bistro expands beyond Paris with a landmark opening at CAP3000 in Nice on Indian Republic Day, 26 January 2026. The restaurant will become the first-ever Indian dining concept to open inside the iconic seaside shopping destination located between Nice and Monaco, known for its panoramic Mediterranean views and its curated mix of luxury retail and gastronomy. The Crossing first made headlines in France with its debut at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, where it became the first Indian restaurant to open within the department store's prestigious Le Gourmet space. Since then, it has attracted both Indian travellers and international diners seeking an elevated expression of Indian cuisine that balances authenticity with contemporary presentation. Its philosophy draws from India's diverse regional traditions, including Rajput kitchens, Northeast India, and coastal cuisines, while reimagining familiar classics with depth and restraint.

Signature dishes such as Butter Chicken, prepared with careful balance, and the historic Railway Lamb Curry, inspired by recipes once served on long-distance train routes, reflect this approach. Fragrant biryanis, chaat-inspired plates, and house-made chutneys invite guests to explore beyond the expected, supported by ethically sourced and GI-tagged ingredients that reinforce the brand's commitment to quality and provenance. Behind the concept is Chef Ankur Chakraborty, a chef-entrepreneur with over two decades of international experience across India, the Middle East, and Europe. Known for championing regional Indian cuisine in modern settings, he believes Indian food deserves representation on the global dining stage beyond familiar stereotypes. His work has also extended to select official events at the Indian Embassy in Paris, where The Crossing has presented Indian gastronomy in diplomatic and cultural settings.

Design remains central to the experience. Conceived by designer Mickaël Gouret, both locations blend contemporary French sensibilities with Indian craft traditions, featuring handcrafted brassware from Moradabad, artisan pottery from New Delhi, and bespoke furnishings that create warm, immersive spaces. Part of LemonButter Investments, co-founded by Chef Chakraborty and Abhishek Joshi, The Crossing's Nice opening marks an important step in the group's European growth, reinforcing its mission to bridge Indian culinary heritage with modern global hospitality in some of Europe's most prestigious destinations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)