The Eponymous Web-series 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' is back with Beautiful Celebrity Homes that tell Unique Stories in Season 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The heart lies at the center of one's home; this feeling has been more emphatic over the last two years where most of us have been spending time at home and re-connecting with our loved ones.

In season 5 of the original home decor web series, 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' we are once again given the privilege of visiting the homes of five renowned celebrities who open up their homes and by extension their hearts, for a glimpse into their most private moments. As with all previous seasons of the series, viewers get a personal house tour by the celebrity themselves and can also pick up decor inspirations for their own homes.

Season 5 takes the viewers on an exclusive tour of five uniquely beautiful homes of much admired celebrities. The series has a distinctive warmth, expressed by each of the personalities who are all self-made in their respective field. This series will show us how these stars unwind in their homes and what inspires their personal decor choices. The first episode goes live on the 31st January with none other than 90s Bollywood superstar and heartthrob Suniel Shetty.

This year the likes of Suniel Shetty, Guru Randhawa, Abhay Deol, Aditi Rao Hydari and Remo D'Souza will be opening their doors to viewers, offering a glimpse into who they behind the screen. With each season, Asian Paints brings forth much loved personalities who tell us their personal journeys and how they came about building their dream homes. And with each episode viewers get to witness who that personality is for real and how they infuse decor into their lives.

Viewers can look forward to new elements this season. It delves deeper into the celebrity's home and the decor stories behind each spectacular home. Their fascination with nature and the need to get back to it by building their private abode in Mother Nature's lap, is an inherent mood throughout this season. This desire to connect more deeply with nature and their loved ones is evident in their decor choices that many can relate to. The colours, upholstery, use of wide-open spaces and high ceilings, are all aspects of the home that each of them has painstakingly contemplated and worked on.

With a spaces-first approach, viewers will get to see more of their favourite star's home: whether it's a bold change that reflects decor confidence or a minor choice, the new season aims to capture those real, lived-in, warm spaces of the celebrity's' homes that are truly theirs, a space that deeply resonates with them and reflects their true self. Additionally, viewers will get to discover the celebrity's concept of family, togetherness and what home means to them. The show will also touch upon the beauty of relationships and how one experiences peace and harmony when you spend time with loved ones in a shared home built with love.

The legacy of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer. Be it through a simple colourful wall, unique collectibles, or through curated decor elements, the show has brought to life a wide variety of homes across the country, and has set a true visual benchmark in this space. A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 30 plus homes, 34 celebrities garnering more than 360 million views and engagement in the last four years. With the previous season garnering over 110 million views and engagement, which is a 17 percent increase from the previous one; the original web-series has been appreciated for its earnest attempt to bring viewers closer to their favourite celebrity by showcasing their personal space and decor sensibilities.

Commenting on the show, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said, "We are thrilled to launch Season 5 of the much loved series, Asian Paints Where the Heart Is. This season is special as it features some very inspiring stories of self-made personalities that have been ruling the hearts of their fans. We are delighted to be giving followers of the series, a chance to see the personal side and vulnerable moments of their favourite celebrities. The series has also allowed our consumers a platform to derive inspiration and create aspirations to design beautiful homes of their own. At Asian Paints, we believe a house is a true depiction of a person's character, hence, the mood, style and indulgence of this show makes the viewer feel the love and labour that goes into designing every space up close."

Joshua Karthik, Series Creator and CEO at Stories in Motion, said, "This is a project that's truly close to our hearts, as it allows us to tell real stories of the all-too-real people behind the personas we know them by. Especially this year, we were moved by so many of these stories personally. Shooting these beautiful people and their beautiful homes during the pandemic was a challenge that we took on with the strong support of Asian Paints and the stars themselves, and we can't wait to see audiences react to these stories with love this season."

So watch out for the Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 5 and see what lies at the heart of every home.

Catch the promo for Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 5 here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdB8U0z5avs).

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 202 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries.

Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World. Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products.

The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants.

