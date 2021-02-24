The future of manufacturing and infrastructure industry

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/SRV Media): What exactly is the future of the manufacturing and infrastructure industry in India? What are the prospects of expanding the industries globally? Simplex Coke and Refractory, is the fourth largest manufacturer of coke and provider of piling rigs on rent, with multiple interests and aspects in the infrastructure business.

The company is a prominent low ash metallurgical coke and refractory manufacturer in India. It is also called SCORE and the technology provided enables large-scale high-quality coke.

Simplex Coke and Refractory have a fully stamped charging coke technology which makes the plant one of the most advanced technology plants in western India. It has three business divisions, namely - coke division, refractory division, and power division.

The technology that the company offers is fascinating by employing unique methods of producing high-density coke and has a screening belt technology. Furthermore, metallurgical coke can be used as a substitute for different products and can become a major success in the Indian market.

Infrastructure as an industry is on the high as it is in major demand by the government and is of great help in boosting the economy. When it comes to Simplex Coke and Refractory, the company has a market share of 5 per cent to 6 per cent in the Western and Northern parts of India.

Moreover, starting with a turnover of 4 crores, the company now has grown to a turnover of Rs 100 crores. Some of the Simplex Coke and Refractory's clients are Ghadi Detergent, Aditya Birla, Tata Chemicals Limited, Hindustan Zinc Limited, and many more.

The company has become India's largest piling rig rental and has acquired various big infrastructure projects in India, now that the country has made infrastructure a part of the top 5 priorities of growth. The company has a Refractory Division that was set up in 2007 with a capacity of 30,000 tonnes per annum. Simplex Coke and Refractory are located in Mumbai and the manufacturing plant is located in Lunva, Kutch, Gujarat. It recently established a sweet water arrangement from Narmada, which gives it a winning edge compared to other coke oven units in Gujarat.

The vision of the founder and CEO, Vatsal Agarwal, says, "Making India independent and free from China for the production of met coke will change the manufacturing and infrastructure industry on a large scale. Identifying the advantage of 'go vocal for local' in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, making it an opportunity to grow took the business a step forward. We aim at manufacturing met coke locally, as importing it is not beneficial for the country. We believe in our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's ideologies of making India 'Aatma Nirbhar', where the production of metallurgical coke is an essential step as it is a major substitution product."

Vatsal Agarwal is a young and intellectual entrepreneur who has taken every step towards success with determination and has managed to scale the company's turnover exponentially. He is a 26-year-old, director and promoter of the company and has given his heart and soul to make it stand where it is now.

Vatsal Agarwal has pursued his MBA from Mithibai College, Mumbai and has expertise in the field of coking coal and metallurgical coke with a 7-year full-time experience. He has received various awards for his work in the industry and his vision. Furthermore, his ideologies show nothing but excellent knowledge and perseverance in the field.

He holds a vision of taking the company pan India and has tied up with 7 coke manufacturers to build the business on a larger scale. Being regarded as one of the enthusiastic young entrepreneurs of India, he has launched multiple concepts that can change the working pattern of the manufacturing industry. One of his ideologies includes a website that would integrate real-time stock positions of buyers, sellers, and the stock market according to the market conditions.

Simplex Coke and Refractory see itself becoming one of the leading manufacturers of Met coke, the Indian government should increase the profit market by giving the projects to domestic producers of coke like Simplex Coke and Refractory, which will, in turn, result in profit for the business as China dictates the coke market currently.

