The Graduation Day Ceremony at IPS Academy Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI/PNN): The Institute of Engineering and Science, IPS Academy organized its Graduation Day Ceremony. The students who passed out their graduation were given certificates during the ceremony. On this occasion, Dr. Sunil Kumar, Vice Chancellor of RGPV was the chief guest while Dr BB Ahuja, Director, COEP Pune, was the special guest. The program was presided over by Architect Achal Chaudhary, President, and IPS Academy. Yogendra Jain Baba, the Vice President of the Academy, was especially present on this occasion. Dr Archana Kirti Chaudhary welcomed the guests during the program. Sharing information about the program; Dr Chaudhary said that the students securing their place in merit were offered awards, medals, and provisional graduation certificates.
Achal Chaudhary, who presiding over the program, said that learning never ends. One he keeps learning becomes winner in the age of intense competition. Hence, all the students who are going with their degrees should not assume that their studies have finished. They should continuously learn and march on the pathway of progress. Addressing the program, Dr Sunil Kumar, Vice Chancellor of RGPV said that one should not underestimate one's capacities in life. Whatever you are doing, do it with full confidence and the success will definitely garland you. You work, no matter what, should be excellent and relevant to the times. Give your hundred percent, name and fame will ultimately touch your feet. During the program, Dr BB Ahuja, Director, COEP Pune, also addressed the students and wished them good luck for the future endeavors.
