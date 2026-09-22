VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22: The LEGO Group today opened the doors to Hyderabad's first-ever LEGO Certified Store at Inorbit Mall, bringing its iconic world of creativity and play to the city of pearls. Launched in collaboration with the Ample Group, the 3,500 sq. ft. store offers a space for Hyderabad's growing community of LEGO fans to come together and enjoy the unique LEGO experience of playful learning and discovery. Featuring more than 750 LEGO sets and life-size builds inspired by the city, the store is the LEGO Group's eighth Certified Store in India and its fourth opening in 2026.

Renowned Indian actor, producer and entrepreneur, known for his roles across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, Rana Daggubati kicked off the launch by unveiling the store, and a special LEGO mosaic. Capturing Hyderabad not just as a city, but as a feeling, master builder Ritam Bhatnagar created the mosaic using 49,200 LEGO® bricks. Featuring some of the city's most recognizable landmarks and cultural symbols, from the Charminar and Hussain Sagar lake to an Irani chai stall, the 7 ft by 5 ft mosaic brings together the sights and experiences that reflect the spirit of Hyderabad. The celebrations also included engaging activities and building challenges for fans and families.

A store inspired by Hyderabad's love for blockbusters As an innovation hub, home to the thriving Telugu film industry and some of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters, Hyderabad has been a city where creativity takes center stage. That spirit inspires Hyderabad's first LEGO Certified Store, bringing the LEGO experience to a city known for its love of films that capture the imagination. Locally inspired details and surprises throughout the store bring its connection to Hyderabad to life. The store will offer LEGO fans in Hyderabad access to 250 sets, including new launches, such as LEGO® Art Gustav Klimt - The Kiss, The Ministry of Magic™ - Collectors' Edition, LEGO® Technic™ Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear, and more, alongside a grand Pick-a-Brick wall, play tables, and Build-a-Mini stations.

Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager, LEGO India, said, "Hyderabad's cultural richness and vibrance make it a melting pot for creative ideas. Over the years, people and families in the city have grown into a community that actively seeks meaningful experiences to connect and enjoy together, making it a natural home for our new LEGO Certified Store. As we open our eighth store in India with our longstanding partner, the Ample Group, we're excited to bring fans in Hyderabad closer to the joy of building together." Rajesh Narang, Founder & CEO, Ample Group, said, "Our partnership with the LEGO Group may be relatively recent, but the pace of expansion has been remarkable. In a short span, we have expanded the LEGO®️ retail experience to a new city, with Hyderabad marking another important milestone in this journey. With Ample's overall retail network spanning the country through partnerships with leading global brands, we remain focused on building strong, experience-led destinations for some of the world's most loved brands."

Speaking at the launch, Rana Daggubati said, "It's exciting to finally have a LEGO Certified Store here in Hyderabad. LEGO sets are something you can enjoy at any age, and I know my family and I are going to have a great time exploring the store together. It's always nice to see something new and fun come to Hyderabad, and I'm happy to be part of the opening." Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO of Inorbit Malls (India) Pvt. Ltd. added, "Bringing The LEGO Group to Hyderabad for the first time is a significant moment for us at Inorbit, because we have always believed that a strong retail destination should bring consumers closer to the brands and experiences they value, while also introducing them to something new. Our approach has always been consumer-first, and we look at what can add relevance, excitement, and discovery to their experience at our malls. The brand with its strong global legacy and ability to inspire creativity across generations, fits naturally into that vision. We are delighted to bring this much-loved global brand to Hyderabad for the first time and give the city a new way to experience play, right here at Inorbit."

A blockbuster day of play The opening celebrations brought together families, fans and creators for exciting LEGO-themed games and competitions, with popular creators joining families for building challenges. From a Hyderabad inspired Legacy Wall, LEGO-themed Spin Challenge to a brick pit and LEGO displays, the launch gave fans a glimpse of the worlds created by diverse LEGO sets waiting behind the store's iconic red-and-yellow doors. About the LEGO Group: The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)