Throttle Shrottle extends legacy with launch of Leopard Trail Cafe and stay in the foothills of Aravalli range

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 19 (ANI/PRSpot): A 5.2km forest trail in the heart of Gurugram, Throttle Shrottle Leopard Trail and Cafe, is a new getaway for young travellers of Delhi NCR.

The lush green of the city and the aura of a shared love for bikerhood will take your breath away. Founded by Priyadarshi brothers- Saurav and Somya in2014, Throttle Shrottle is India's No 1 moto-lifestyle brand.

"We are very excited to reveal our new weekend getaway at the foothills of the mighty Aravalli. Being a bunch of nature lovers and adventure sports enthusiasts, the model of Leopard trail builds further on what we did at Throttle Shrottle, which is to create a creative and recreational zone for people. We are experimenting on a new model that offers an opportunity for deeper immersion into our moto-culture, closer to nature via a staycation close to Delhi NCR. We are excited to see it unfold and grow our community of people who enjoy their space and time off from the hustle of city life. Besides the biking tracks, the place bustles with a play zone for kids, walking tracks for fitness enthusiasts and cyclists," said Saurav Priyadarshi, Co-Founder of Leopard Trail Cafe.

"This trail cum cafe is the perfect ten-minute purlieu for the motorbike riders who are always on the go. The retreat is accessible to all and provides easy access for wheelchairs and tactile paving for the visually impaired. The forest corridor is a result of planting over 30,000 native trees and shrubs, which provides a dazzling view to the visitors. The native and migratory birds, insects and butterflies, also surround the travellers. It is the best place to "chill and relax" your mind from the daily stress," said Nirbhay Bedi, Co-Founder, Leopard-Trail Cafe.

Nirbhay comes from an army family, is a fitness enthusiast and nature lover. Besides being a wonderful getaway, the place has options for camping and staying with your pets and furry friends.

This trail has proved to be a major contributor to the improvement of the environment and air quality of the millennium city. It is a green stretch that is open to all and is an impeccable place for nature lovers and fitness freaks.

The Leopard Trail cum Cafe provides a sense of serenity to the visitors. The cafe has delicious dishes for your friends and family. During times like these where people prefer open cafes due to the COVID situation, Throttle Shrottle Leopard Trail comes to the rescue.

