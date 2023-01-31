TiE Startup Premier League- A different 'pitch' for startups by TiE Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): The first edition of TiE Startup Premier League (TSPL), a first-of-its-kind initiative to create a lasting bond and collaboration opportunities between startups and large businesses, was organised by the global entrepreneurship network TiE Rajasthan in Jaipur on 28-29 January.

TSPL saw an early traction with a very successful Team Auction program held last month where startups made pitch about their business as well as cricketing skills to attract big businesses of TiE Charter Members to bid upon and buy these startup cricket teams.

Dr Ravi Modani, President, TiE Rajasthan said that teams work in tandem to achieve goals, targets, mission and what better way than sports to align them into this. This was evident, when the players put all their sweat and energies, both mental and physical to make sure that there team wins, which is like preserving the honour of their company.

He further added that since the auction program, besides practicing together for the TSPL box cricket league, the startups and their team owners did multiple meetings off the cricket ground and discussed business synergies. We have started seeing some early results as well. Two startups have offered their team owners equity against business mentoring. On the other hand, one of the participating startup linked performance appraisal for it's team members with their performance in TSPL, he said.

Ravi Goenka, Convener of the event said that the response to TSPL has been amazing. Not only the founders and large business but even the employees of different companies are exchanging ideas and learnings of their business domains. TiE Rajasthan is considering taking TSPL to the next level and making it an annual activity. TSPL aimed for much more than cricket and we are happy that we could provide these startups with opportunities to network with large businesses, mentors and investors, he added.

Team Stag Warrior emerged as winners of TSPL Season 1 defeating team Tinkerly Meta Tuskers in the finals played on 29 January. Piyush Yadav of Freshokartz- The Dominators won the trophy of Player of the Series. Arushi Baid of Tradeswift Tigers won the Best Female Player of the Series award.

Arun Pareek, ED at TiE Rajasthan informed that all major service providers hired for TSPL were also local startups for whom it was not only a good business opportunity but also a new exposure of being a part of a startup sports activity of such scale.

Ten startup cricket teams formed in an interesting combination of startup founders & employees, team owners and female players included Freshokartz-The Dominators bought by Siddharth Shah of Rajesh Motors, Schoollog Panthers picked by Manuj Goyal of Pinkcity Jewelhouse, Tinkerly Meta Tuskers picked by Parijat Agarwal of Metacube, NAV & Ole Warrior bought by Anil Agrawal of NAV Back Office, Bodhi AI Titans taken by Samit Bordia of Samit Emeralds and Rupesh Tambi of KL Tambi & Sons, Stag Warriors bought by Praveen Maheshwari of PR Rolling Mills, O Teri Fabriclore picked by Raj Bagri of Roasty Tasty, 121 Fleeca Titans bought by Sunil Jain of Gemco Design and Dr Ravi Modani of 121 Finance, Garaaz Gladiators jointly owned by Siddharth Shah, Samit Bordia and Rupesh Tambi, and Tradeswift Tigers co-owned by Nishant Jain of Tradeswift and Sunil Jain.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)