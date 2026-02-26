PRNewswire New Delhi [India], February 26: Aye Finance, India's leading financial institution providing business loans to the largely underserved micro-scale enterprises, has been recognised as one of India's most dynamic businesses, ranking 26th in the prestigious 'India's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026' list by Time Magazine. To find out which companies and sectors are driving India's economy, TIME partnered with Statista, a global data firm, to rank the fastest-growing companies in the country. The research evaluated the greatest changes in reported revenues from the fiscal year ending March 2022 to March 2025 of 6,000 companies across all sectors in India. To ensure the integrity of the list, criteria included a minimum revenue of ₹1 crore in 2021 and ₹15 crore in 2024, with a strict focus on organic growth--excluding revenue generated through mergers, acquisitions, or parent subsidiaries.

According to the study, Aye Finance achieved an impressive 239.3% Absolute Growth rate in revenue and 50.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate in revenue during the period. This trajectory underscores the company's resilience and effective business practices within a rapidly evolving financial landscape. "Being ranked 26th Fastest Growing Company in India by Time Magazine is a powerful validation of our business model," said Mr Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Aye Finance. "In a shifting economic landscape, our robust revenue growth proves that serving the 'missing middle' of India's economy is not just a social necessity, but a highly scalable and sustainable business practice."

As a Middle-Layer Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ML), Aye Finance specialises in credit for micro-scale MSMEs across manufacturing, trading, service, and allied agriculture sectors. The company offers tailored working capital and expansion loans, typically secured against working assets or property. Recently, Aye Finance closed a successful IPO, raising INR 1050 crores and further strengthening its capital base. Through its expertise in assessing the cash flows of diverse business clusters, Aye Finance continues to set the standard for profitable and socially impactful lending in India.