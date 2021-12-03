TO THE NEW recognized by Great Place to Work as one of the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM

You would like to read
- Modicare Limited ranked one of the 2021 best workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work
- OLX recognised by Great Place to Work among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021
- Great Place to Work® India has announced India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 on the 24th of September 2021
- Great Place to Work® India announces India's Best Workplaces™ in IT and IT-BPM 2021
- Whirlpool of India recognised as India's best workplaces in consumer durables by Great Place to Work
New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://www.tothenew.com/) TO THE NEW, a digital transformation and product engineering services provider has been recognized by Great Place to Work® India, among the Top 25 - India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021.
TO THE NEW has earned this recognition for creating a great workplace culture for all its 1700-plus newers and for excelling in the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie.
As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with the Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.
In its 7th edition this year, 263 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, Great Place to Work® has identified the Top 25 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021. These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a High-Trust Culture.
Commenting on the recognition, (https://www.linkedin.com/authwall?trk=bf & trkInfo=AQEJBmcAa_MMZAAAAX2At9DwetEA7QlzqJsdc6Y_Z8jQPwaglhtiEVd1iwSE3h5S-No6f7wAzU67T7d-s22RCTS32PJSD8DOwnYyZtHyEaqgWgkEl1aiL-zSVzi5dSwZmMg9L6k= & originalReferer= & sessionRedirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fin%2Fsatyasheelsharma) Satya Sharma, Co-founder & CHRO, TO THE NEW shared, "We are honoured to be named one of India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021. This recognition serves as a vote of confidence from all Newers, and strengthens our belief in our core value of people centricity. Even though this year has been difficult for all of us, our people have remained strong and have supported us in successfully navigating through the crisis. We're grateful to each Newer and will continue our efforts to sustain the status of being a workplace of choice."
In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.
To know more, visit (https://www.tothenew.com/).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor