"Together" by IQQANVE, Vikash Kaser, and DJ RIB released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/PNN): Together was released on January 22, 2022 and has fascinated listeners in the Bass House genre.

A lot has been spoken about different individuals and professionals working their way to the top, offering something "different" to the people they serve and cater to. Becoming a part of this category, always working towards doing something new and refreshing, can make individuals face many obstacles in their path. But interestingly, all the success stories that we hear about today have been an outcome of the many struggles people faced on their respective paths. Determinedly doing the "different" in the world of music, known for being fiercely competitive and highly saturated, three "musketeers" in music with their latest song "Together" are on their way to earning great stardom; they are IQQANVE, Vikash Kaser, and DJ RIB.

Together is the newest song on the block by these extremely talented musical artists mentioned above, who have been giving it their all to make sure they are serving their listeners and music lovers right. With Together, not just have they shown their combined musical skills and talents, but 'together' have also ensured to take the bar higher in music for the many other up-and-coming talents in the industry. IQQANVE, aka Sunil Sindagi, collaborates with Vikash Kaser and DJ RIB, aka Rajdeep Singh Rawat, for his new dance single called Together, which is all about giving the nod to how festival days used to be and the amazing vibes felt at such events. It is a fusion of Arabic instruments with Bass House elements.

IQQANVE is a young Pune-lad who has shown his magic as an EDM DJ and Music Producer. It has even earned momentum in sound engineering, and so far, has performed across India, China, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Vikash Kaser is also a Pune talent and is a DJ who played in India and abroad while succeeding as a Music Producer as well, while DJ RIB is seen as one of the finest DJs and Producer in the commercial House / Hip hop music scene in India.

All three artists have done extremely well in the musical realm, and with Together (https://open.spotify.com/track/5iVgQPOa9f927PsvBm2nqL), they have been putting their skills together with the intent to mesmerize listeners worldwide.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)