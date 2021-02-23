TPC Packaging, subsidiary of Global Cold Chain Solutions Australia, opens second factory in Mumbai to support Covid-19 vaccine deliveries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/Mediawire): A new cold chain packaging site was officially opened on Thursday by representatives of renowned pharmaceutical/vaccine manufacturer.

TPC Packaging Pvt Ltd has two factories in India in Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai. The company plans to build more in the coming year to support the growth of the Indian pharmaceutical and biological manufacturers.

The opening is part of their aggressive global expansion and will open their 5th manufacturing site will open in southern Germany near Basel in early March.

The company has been at the forefront of cold chain packaging design for more than 17 years in Australia and specialises in custom designs and temperatures to minimise supply chain and logistics costs.

Our unique designs allow for both fully assembled pallets and shippers and flat packing to reduce logistics costs.

The company produces all phase change materials in each site giving it a huge advantage in the market.

In June when the pandemic spread quickly the company added to their range, the largest collection of cold chain pallets and shippers covering every Covid-19 temperature including 2-8°C,-16°C,-22°C -33°C and -80°C. Some of the testing demonstrated the quality of the designs and expertise with pallets maintaining temperature for up to 10 days.

The company is an approved and audited supplier to over 200 pharmaceutical, military and blood services and has been approved for use in shipping vaccines by UNICEF, WHO and other emergency and humanitarian organisations.

The Managing Director Matthew Wilson explained the cold chain packaging that is designed and manufacturer, is tested to higher temperatures for Australian conditions which are similar to India high temperatures, so they maintain temperature longer.

We have enjoyed working with the many Indian pharmaceutical companies who have visited and audit us even in Australia. We have developed and qualified customised models specifically for the pharma supply chain. We are current suppliers to many innovative and progressive companies producing Covid-19 vaccines.

Wilson explained, we have the largest packaging testing facilities in Asia Pacific so we can complete qualifications and designs in record times. Our fully integrated flexible manufacturing processes allow us to bring new products to market much faster than our competitors.

Our dedication to our customers' needs in a rapidly changing world is testament to our success. We are still supplying customised cold chain shippers and pallets to our original clients from 17 years ago, CSL Behring, Pfizer, and the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and added many more who depend on our quality and expertise.

TPC Packaging are producing their full range of cold chain pallets and shippers at both manufacturing sites and have launched a range of quality pallet blankets and active containers to fully service the entire market.

The parent company Global Cold Chain Solutions Australia has over 400 different designs, models temperature ranges and customised shippers for its major clients.

Arnold George, General Manger India explained, our success is due to being focused and expertise in the pharma industry. We are a one stop cold chain shop, who can provide multiple solutions for this segment of the market. We pride ourselves on quality products with fully tested to GMP global qualification standards which is mandatory in the global industry.

