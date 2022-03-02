TreeHouse Education addressing the post-pandemic learning gaps through special modules

You would like to read
- "Socio-dramatic play is key to interactive, enriching education" says Education Expert Rajesh Bhatia
- Online Education may become the Mainstay of the Post-pandemic World, says Education Expert Rajesh Bhatia
- On International Day of Education, Here are the Five Emerging Trends in Education by Rajesh Bhatia
- Corporate Wellness aggregator GALF rolls out financial wellness modules for Companies
- The best educational program is now available at pocket-friendly prices - Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) introduces their brilliant courses at INR 7,999/-
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): As schools across the country finally open up, educators and students continue to face post-pandemic challenges including getting acclimated to the schoolroom dynamic, proximity with others while maintaining safety protocols, dealing with anxiety about catching the virus and struggling with tangible learning gaps.
While online learning modules succeeded in achieving a sense of continuity in education, they distanced teachers from observing their students from close quarters. Educator Rajesh Bhatia who also runs online and offline preschool chain TreeHouse says, "For preschool children and those just starting their academic journey, guidance in reading and writing has to be very hands-on. This was not possible during the pandemic and we are seeing gaps in the reading and writing fluency of children as they return to their classrooms."
While he is happy that children deprived of socialization can now get back to interacting with peers and teachers in an actual classroom setting, he also notes their struggle with writing and reading and how it can also lead them to experience stress and anxiety. Rajesh Bhatia says, "To help children to navigate these issues, at TreeHouse, we have devised modules that test the levels at which children are reading and writing. And in keeping with their needs, refresher courses and extra support is offered. This helps children to grow beyond their digital skills and fine-tune writing skills, learn spellings without the aid of an automatic spell checker and read without constant distractions. Children have learnt to type very well during the pandemic and we want them to be good writers."
This internal assessment and remedial program is available to all students. For students in class 1, 2 and 3, such sessions will be invaluable and there will be help extended also to brush up arithmetic skills. For students in class 4, 5, 6, and 7, help will be extended in any area that they are struggling with and for students in class 8, 9, and 10, the focus will be to get them fully prepared for their board exams. Guest educators will also be helping these students to be exam ready.
Says Rajesh Bhatia, "For parents, it is important that a school is sensitive to their children's needs and is not overpriced or out of reach. We are trying to create modules, infrastructure and a curriculum that is cognisant of all that the children have faced during the pandemic and we want to offer them the best possible learning environment to transition into the future that awaits them as young adults."
TreeHouse Education & Accessories Ltd. is one of the leading providers of education services in India and operates the largest number of self-operated pre-schools.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor