India PR Distribution New York [US] / London [UK], January 23: TresVista has partnered with RapidCanvas, a leading enterprise-grade agentic AI platform provider, to embed AI at the foundation of core workflows and enhance client delivery. This collaboration marks a significant step in TresVista's enterprise AI strategy, enabling the development of custom AI-powered workflows that drive operational efficiency, scalability, and better decision-making. Built from the data layer upward, these AI-native solutions integrate seamlessly with TresVista's systems, delivering context-aware insights and automation across high-value processes. RapidCanvas' platform combines agentic AI capabilities with no-code/low-code development, allowing TresVista teams to design and deploy bespoke AI agents quickly, without compromising control or compliance.

Security and governance remain paramount. The platform operates within TresVista's controlled IT environment under a hybrid hosting model, with strict identity management and SOC 2-certified security. Importantly, client data will never be used for AI model training, reinforcing trust and confidentiality. This alliance follows TresVista's rigorous evaluation of the AI landscape. Over the past six months, the firm has reviewed hundreds of AI products and platforms through a structured framework that prioritizes durability, scalability, and real-world impact. RapidCanvas is among the first tools selected, recognized for its ability to deliver flexibility while ensuring operational assurance, meeting the rigorous standards required for enterprise financial workflows. This selection marks the beginning of a broader initiative, with additional tools in the pipeline aimed at accelerating TresVista's AI-driven transformation.

"AI is not an add-on for us; it's foundational," said Sudeep Mishra, Managing Director & Co-CEO, TresVista. "RapidCanvas enables us to build secure, scalable, and integrated AI solutions that deliver real impact for clients." "Most companies don't lack ambition around AI, they lack execution. The ones that succeed treat AI as core to their business, not as a side project. TresVista takes a thoughtful, disciplined approach: they focus on real workflows, real decisions, and real impact. They understand where AI belongs, where it doesn't, and how to implement it responsibly. That clarity is both rare and powerful." shared Rahul Pangam, CEO & Co-Founder, RapidCanvas

Building on recent AI initiatives, including its strategic partnership with Model ML, this partnership positions TresVista as an AI solution architect, creating a secure, integrated AI framework that raises the bar on speed, precision, and reliability and sets a new standard for client delivery in enterprise financial services. About TresVista TresVista is a global platform providing sophisticated solutions to clients combining domain expertise, technology, and human capital. Our unique model allows clients to achieve excellence through embracing best-in-class AI and human capital with an offshore resource model. About RapidCanvas RapidCanvas is the trusted partner for transforming business with AI, using a Hybrid Approach™ to AI transformation that combines agentic AI with human experts. The result is enterprise-grade AI accessible to all organizations, with measurable business outcomes 10X faster at 80% lower cost vs traditional solutions. RapidCanvas works with industry leaders in manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, financial services, and infrastructure, turning what was once impossible into the everyday. Recognized as a top 5 Data Science and Machine Learning platform by independent research firm G2 for customer satisfaction and backed by top-tier investors including Peak XV Partners, Accel, Titanium Ventures, and Valley Capital Partners.

