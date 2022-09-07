Trimurti, wall care products manufacturer, launching its new range of products

You would like to read
- Anupam Kher to grace Global Excellence Awards 2022 as chief guest in Mumbai on May 8
- Global Excellence Awards 2022 held successfully with chief guest Anupam Kher
- GEA 2022: Rithvik Dhanjani set to host the Global Excellence Awards 2022, is excited about having a nice conversation with awardees
- JOGANI reinforcement introduces international-grade plaster mesh to control cracks in construction
- Instashield received the Most Innovative Corona Protection Device GEA 2022 Award
New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/SRV): Trimurti, one of the most recognized wall-care product manufacturers is all set to launch its new products, namely, Tile Grout, Tile Cleaner, Epoxy Grout, Tile Spacer and Nozz Trowel.
Trimurti is one of the most recognised brands for manufacturing wall-care products. They have been pioneering in wall finishing products for the last two decades and now eyeing towards becoming a global face of wall care products in India.
The brand is adding five new products to their list of existing products which are Tile Grout which is a filler for the joints between tiles, Tile cleaner which cleans the tiles, and Epoxy Grout which won't crack, shrink or discolour, making it ideal for wet areas such as showers, Tile spacer which helps in installation of tiles and Nozz trowel which helps in sreading of mortar on tiles.
The brand's existing products comprise Wall Putty, Gypsum Plaster, Tile Adhesive, Decorative White Cement, One Coat Gypsum Plaster, AAC Block Joining Mortar, Quick Bond and Ceiling Products. Its products are one of the best in the market and are ISI Certified which reflects that its product range is coming from a well-examined, tested and quality-controlled place. The brand's served items are excellent and fit for usage. Today, the company's name is enlisted amongst the top building material suppliers across the country.
The Directors of Trimurti, Manik Gupta and Rahul Gupta say, "We at Trimurti Wall Care Products Private Limited have created a legacy in the field of producing Building & Finishing materials. As a trusted manufacturer since 2004, we have become India's prominent source of an extensive range of materials that are supreme in quality and profitable to invest in." They also added that "Now, with our up-coming products in the line, we not only make sure to come up with amazing product quality but also to make a positive change in our tribe's lives through it."
The company's sole purpose is manufacturing and providing high-quality products, which makes them a reliable brand for any and every wall care need. They have reached the height where they are all set to take the Indian wall care products to the world stage with the trust of their customer base.
Their products have wide popularity and wider demand amongst clients nationwide. Some of their valuable clients are Taj, Larsen & Toubro, Ambience Mall, Crowne Plaza, DLF and many more.
With its new product line launch and many more upcoming projects, Trimurti plans on expanding its presence across the globe. Furthermore, the Trimurti team is consistently working towards providing its customer base with a trailblazing collection and bringing a positive change to their lives.
For more details- (https://trimurtiproducts.com)
This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor