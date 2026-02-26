NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Truecaller the leading global communications platform today announced a strategic reseller partnership with Integrated Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., a Srishti Media Group Company, to strengthen and scale the monetization and advertising ecosystem for Truecaller Ads across Bharat with special focus on tier 2 markets. As part of the collaboration, Integrated Media Tech Pvt. Ltd. will support the expansion of Truecaller's advertising business by enabling brands and agencies across Bharat to leverage its high-impact ad formats. The partnership is aimed at helping regional & mid market advertisers deliver relevant, contextual and data-driven messaging to Truecaller's large and engaged user base.

With strong leadership, deep market expertise and established relationships with leading advertisers and media agencies, Integrated Media Tech is well positioned to accelerate the adoption of Truecaller Ads among brands looking to reach consumers in a trusted, high-attention mobile environment. Their on-ground presence and execution capabilities will help drive effective utilization of Truecaller's native ad placements to engage high-intent users at meaningful moments of communication. Speaking on the partnership, Hemant Arora, Vice President & Global Head Truecaller Ad Business said, "As Truecaller Ads continues to evolve into an intelligent, intent-driven engagement platform for brands, expanding our advertising footprint across India remains a key strategic priority. Partnering with Integrated Media Tech enables us to deepen our engagement with advertisers through a team that brings strong market understanding and execution capabilities. Together, we aim to empower brands to connect with consumers through relevant, trust-led advertising experiences while driving measurable outcomes."

Adding his perspective, Mandeep Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Integrated Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., said, "Truecaller's ad formats provide brands with a powerful opportunity to engage audiences within a credible and high-attention environment. We are pleased to partner with Truecaller to extend these capabilities to advertisers across India. By leveraging our strong relationships and market expertise, we look forward to helping brands unlock new growth opportunities through innovative, data-driven advertising solutions." By combining Truecaller's scale and premium ad formats with Integrated Media Tech's advertiser network and market reach, the collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening Truecaller's position as a leading mobile advertising platform for brands seeking to drive engagement and performance across India's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

The partnership aligns with Truecaller's broader strategy of building strong local alliances to deliver direct and measurable value for advertisers while driving sustainable growth of its global advertising business. About Integrated Media Tech Integrated Media Tech, a Srishti Media Group Company, is powered by a team that uniquely bridges the gap between boardroom brand strategy and server-room AI execution. Our collective expertise is anchored by Amrit Thomas, a visionary who successfully transitioned from a Diageo CMO to a hardcore Data/AI leader; Ashish Thukral, a media architect with 28 years of global leadership at Mindshare and RCB; driving human-centered growth through our proprietary DICE framework. This strategic core is amplified by Gautam Arora's 27+ years of precision UX and product architecture, Beerajaah Sswain's 24+ years of expertise in digital media & marketing. Together, we deploy nearly a century of combined experience from FMCG giants and tech disruptors to re-engineer your business operating system for the agentic age.

About Truecaller and Truecaller Ads Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising is the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands. Visit advertisers.truecaller.com for more information. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)