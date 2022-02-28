Tuchware launches smart lock series XS along with dedicated hotel management services

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/SRV): Tuchware, the leading Manufacturer of Electronic Locks and RFID Locks, recently announced the launch of a hotel locking variant of their XS series that comes with a Hotel Management Software Hotel-XS.

The XS series is a cloud-based hotel management software with an integrated door lock card management interface along with other hotel management features such as booking management, staff management, inventory and invoicing.

Tuchware is the first major Smart Lock vendor that provides total control over the data of the user using its India-based data centre. The company is all about smart, secure access and aims at providing a one-stop hotel management solution through access control to mid-segment hotels in India and abroad. Their products and services give consumers total control over their front door from a smartphone.

Founded in 2016, Tuchware is headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and has been a favourite of the hospitality industry in India and other South Asian countries. The company has recently launched its new door lock in the XS series. This is the first-ever Smart Lock completely designed and developed in India including hardware and software parts.

The company has partnered with local manufacturers and has developed a production capacity of 5000 units per month. In countries like Japan and South Korea, the penetration of Smart Locks is more than 70% compared to 40-50% in Europe and America. In India, Smart Locks have a penetration of just 7-10% which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35%. "The company also aims at providing technology to thousands of lever handle door lock manufacturers in India enabling them to sustain the future transition from mechanical locking to smart locking. This will be a huge import substitution opportunity for the country," said Amol Boyatkar, CEO and Founder of Tuchware.

Tuchware's XS series locks are the most advanced smart lock on the market sporting a brand new compact design and optional Bluetooth feature. With Bluetooth connectivity, the users will be able to enjoy the same access and security features that customers expect from the brand's smart locks, including the ability to share access with family, friends, and trusted visitors; lock and unlock their door remotely, and always know who's coming and going through the 24/7 activity feed. Customers can also remotely check the status of their door at any time, as well as integrate it with leading hosting platforms, security systems, and smart home platforms (including Airbnb, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit).

"The smart lock is uniquely designed with a single body of stainless steel 304 grade instead of mild steel or aluminium alloys like most of its Chinese counterparts and is the most robust choice in the Indian market. Tuchware's design team chose to use stainless steel 431 grade wherever magnetic properties are needed in the design," said Ankit Vohra, Head of Product Development. "Our design philosophy has always called for high-quality materials and finishes, which ensure performance and durability and match the expectations of premium hardware"

The Smart Lock features key design changes that provide a next-generation look and feel. The face of the lock now sports softer surface transitions and rounded edges, and the refined, textured ridges that surround the lock invite tactility when the lock is rotated manually. The design is 20% lighter and slimmer than other wooden door smart locks but is multiple-timed stronger than most of the products available in the market. it took two years of development to achieve the balance of features and functionality.

Easily installable using basic carpentry skills Tuchware door lock serves as the perfect option for everyone from hoteliers, apartment dwellers, renters to high-end homeowners. Tuchware's XS-1100 BLE variant comes with just Bluetooth and RFID card features and is the most affordable and functional smart lock ever. Tuchware's Smart Lock will soon be available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart and at select national retailers.

For more information, visit (http://www.tuchware.com/?utm_source=SRV%20PR%20 & utm_medium=Press%20Release%20 & utm_campaign=Tuchware)

