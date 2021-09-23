Underprivileged children get immune boost from NutriBears Gummies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore-based start-up, NutriBears Gummies, today announced that it has undertaken a free distribution of immunity-boosting gummies to 500 underprivileged children in Mumbai.

The distribution was organised in collaboration with Mumbai-based NGO, 'We Help Foundation'. The healthy gummies aim to strengthen children's health and immunity and possibly save them from increased infection from COVID-19.

As per the research data, More than 50% of Indian kids suffer from micronutrients deficiency. Primary reasons have been found to be fussy eating habits, poor appetite, inadequate intake of fruits and vegetables and increased consumption of junk foods. This anomaly is attributed to be one of the prime reasons affecting their growth and development, energy, strength and most importantly compromising their immunity.

NutriBears Gummies were conceptualised to address to this growing anomaly. Its product range is designed to include the critical nutrition and vitamins which are toughest for children to get consistently through food. It includes NutriBears Multivitamins, NutriBears Calcium+Vit D, NutriBears Vitamin D and NutriBears Immuno Boost Gummies. These natural gummies provide a fun and exciting way to cover for the missing nutrition.

"Low or poor immunity in adults was found to be one of the key reasons for the increase in infection after contracting the COVID-19 virus. For underprivileged children, low immunity due to fewer nutrients and vitamins in the body is not a choice they make but are a result of circumstances. We wanted to provide them with a healthy hand that can save them from the virus in the possible third wave. We were privileged to partner with 'We Help Foundation' that made this desire fructify and we successfully distributed monthly NutriBears Immuno Boost gummies pack to such children," said Vinay Ambali, Founder of NutriBears Gummies.

NutriBears Immuno Boost Gummies were developed to provide a well-rounded immunity booster that contains powerful vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that work together to keep the body-powered up and ready to fight any illness irrespective of any season or weather change.

"During any pandemic or natural calamity, it is the underprivileged who get the most affected. In the majority of cases, charity in the form of food either cooked or uncooked does not guarantee proper nutrition especially for growing children in the age group of 3-16 years. We were overwhelmed when NutriBears approached us with this novel idea of providing not just food but nutrition to these children. We feel honoured in being the chosen partner for such an out-of-the-box initiative," said Uday Kapadia, Founder & Managing Trustee of We Help Foundation.

The healthy Immuno-boost gummies are of 100% vegetarian formulation with pectin base, also free of gelatin, lactose, gluten, and preservatives. Made with natural colours and flavours, these low in sugar gummies do not stick to teeth. They are manufactured in the USFDA registered facility and are HACCP and ISO approved.

