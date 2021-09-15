Underwater Tunnel, VGP Marine Kingdom becomes largest walk-through aquarium in India

You would like to read
- OPN Advertising, TV 18 walk away with top honours at Maddys Awards 2021
- Skechers India continues championing walking with the launch of the GO WALK 6
- Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. announces impressive results; total comprehensive income grows 383 percent
- Hiranandani Business Park, Thane offering the perfect blend of live, work and play by leveraging the walk to work concept - Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani Is Founder and MD, Hiranandani Group
- Fuelade offers solution for rising diesel and heavy fuel prices
New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/The PRTree): Located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, VGP Marine Kingdom becomes India's first ever and the largest walk-through aquarium. Covering an area of 7,500 sq. m., this aquarium is built adjacent to the VGP Universal Kingdom Theme & Water Park. This tunnel aquarium is the latest addition to the VGP ventures of amusement, water, and snow parks.
The 70-meter acrylic tunnel aquarium is the first of its kind in India that houses both freshwater fishes from mainland India and marine lives from the Indian Ocean. The marine population in the aquarium includes sharks, rays, and many more which also serve as a shelter to the marine species from the oceans of Indonesia and Malaysia. The five zones in the aquarium feature different marine environments like a rainforest, a gorge, mangrove, coastal and Deep Ocean. It is also home to an additional 35 acrylic display tanks, some of which are cylindrical. Besides entertainment, the aquarium is a means to witness aquatic creatures in their natural habitats and to spread marine consciousness among people.
Commenting on its extravagance and grandiosity, VGP Ravidas, MD of VGP Marine Kingdom remarks, "With this unique aquarium, we are trying to introduce the concept of edutainment in India. The aquarium is equipped with a teaching lab and classrooms to cater to young children. We plan to provide an immersive experience to our visitors in the underwater world. With this project, Indian tourists will no longer have to visit other countries to experience the new-age aquariums."
Every season, the expert team at the VGP Marine Kingdom is working tirelessly to install more innovative and engaging activities in the aquarium to attract a greater number of audiences. This includes a souvenir shop, food court, private underwater dining, scuba diving, a banquet hall overlooking the shark tank and an underwater luxury suite where young children and their parents will be able to spend some memorable time. It could be stated that with this walk-through aquarium, VGP is able to provide a time-worthy and educational source of entertainment to all Indian tourists looking for something qualitative.
This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor