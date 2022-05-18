Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani launches ed-tech platform BrickETC for young aspirants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pune-based Ed-Tech company (https://bricketc.com/#/ScLandingPage) BrickETC announces the launch of their one of a kind hybrid ed-tech platform that offers a glimpse of various creative fields to young aspirants through their multiple short-term courses for the right exposure at the right age.

Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Cabinet Minister of Women and Child Development, launched the online platform on May 16, 2022 and congratulated the entire BrickETC team on this effort to make creative education accessible to one and all with the affordable prices. She said, "The local IT talent of Pune has made creative education possible for everyone, and I'm hopeful about the future talent in India. There's an incredible evolution in the education system, and BrickETC will help students liberate their creative senses and ensure wise decision making." Smriti zubin Irani believes in the incredible power of learning and mentions how knowledge is timeless and ageless. This transition from rote learning to reative learning will help our students to scan their potential before new opportunities are unleashed.

The launch was also graced by the presence of Chandrakant Patil state president of Bharatiya Janata Party and Madhuri Misal, Member of the Maharashtra Legisltive Assembly and President of SMEF's Brick School of Architecture and Interior Design.

At BrickETC, children can explore multiple options through hands-on experience, giving them a peek into a creative field at their own pace. The aim is to provide guidance from field experts to navigate through an array of options in the creative world and make an informed choice based on their experience on the website and app. As a result, a student will choose a career that aligns with their aspirations, skill-sets and future goals. BrickETC offers 20+ courses like animation, graphic design, architecture, film making, photography, fashion designing, and lots more. The platform will also keep updating the courses as per the latest industry trends and requirements.

BrickETC is the brainchild of Pooja Misal, Founder and Director of SMEF'S Brick School of Architecture and Interior Design and CEO of BrickETC. Over the last decade, She has been actively involved in creative education. It has always been her dream to create a world of better learning-beyond the confines of classrooms, apart from the traditional teaching and infused with a creative touch. Being so close to academics, she has come across countless students and realized that while some students are extremely sure of what they want to pursue in life, many are unsure about where they're headed. Some students know their passions and calling, many others are still finding their way ahead. The common aspect that connects all the students is their quest to find their future-one where they enjoy their work and find happiness every day. At the same time, parents today want their children to pursue careers that align with their interests and offer good opportunities.

In many such cases, creative education took a back seat. Be it the lack of information, the gap between experts and students, exposure to the suitable courses, fear of failure, or such other reasons. "My reason to start BrickETC. was simple-to remedy parents' and students' confusion while choosing their field of (https://bricketc.com/#/ScLandingPage) higher education. I welcome students age of ten years and above to explore their interests with BrickEtc., try unique courses like animation, film making, design and learn more about what makes them happy." said Pooja Misal. This gave rise to an unique idea - 'BrickETC' is a place where artsy and gutsy students learn and unlearn having fun while learning! The most important part is that they won't be doing this alone; they will have guidance from an army of experts at every step and on completion of a course.

BrickETC was conceptulized after a lot of research and talking to experts as well as young minds. What makes this platform one of a kind is its hybrid nature. Each course has 4 main components-pre-recorded sessions, milestones (tasks) to be completed by the students, live faculty interactions counselling session. This gives students flexibility to attend the sessions and perform the tasks at their pace, while giving them opportunity to have live interactions with the expert and at the end of a course, get valuable guidance from counsellors. This will revolutionize the way in which creative ability of a child gets moulded at a young age into a profession that they are passionate about in future.

"I believe my students will lead a life they're proud of-because they will know what they want to do. They'll have the support of creative professionals and counsellors to guide them in the right direction. And above all, they'll have a first-hand experience of what creative courses look like! I'm here to help your child find their path in life-to teach and learn new things and encourage their creative thinking abilities," added Pooja Misal.

To explore our courses log on to (https://bricketc.com/#/ScLandingPage). The app is available on both android and apple platforms.

