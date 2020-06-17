UST Global announces the launch of BlueConch Technologies

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the launch of (BCT), a portfolio company that specializes in product and platform engineering services.

BlueConch has been in the business of hi-tech and next-gen product development and engineering services for over 23 years under the name of 'Xpanxion International'.

In its new avatar, will strive to elevate its customer experience by making products and platform engineering easy, leveraging its proprietary engineering frameworks and technology expertise.

The new brand reflects the company's wider commitment and its expertise in driving innovations needed to shape the future of customers through digital technology solutions.

"We are excited at the brand launch of In our 24th year of delivering hi-tech engineering services and having built more than 200 technology products for our customers, we look forward to carry-forward our heritage of building world-class products and platforms," said S Ramprasad, President of BlueConch Technologies.

"I've outsourced in an offshore model at many companies and none have been as successful as what we've accomplished with Xpanxion's products and platform engineering division. The team built a world-class, feature-rich platform of tools that are being used by thousands of agents around the world. They maintained high-quality standards and cared about the product to the degree that they learned and mastered our business and domain," said Mary Henderson, Head of CRO Technologies at IHG.

"This didn't just happen overnight and wasn't accomplished because it was easy. The team made it happen through hard work, commitment, and skill; and most of all because they cared. They have been an extraordinary team," Mary Henderson added.

"I am very pleased with the progress made by Xpanxion's products and platform engineering team, who has been helping us in developing our product right from inception. The team was able to understand the business requirement quickly and worked on the right technical solution. We have been working like one team and we never felt that we wear different badges. I am looking forward to many more engagements like this," said Mahesh Pradhan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Scope Systems.

"It gives us immense pleasure to recognize Xpanxion's global product and platform engineering division as BlueConch Technologies. Beyond growth and deep technology skills, what is impressive is that each one of their blue-chip customers is willing to vouch for them as references. They are truly a jewel in the UST Global portfolio of companies that gives our product development efforts a powerful differentiator," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer of UST Global.

BlueConch Technologies is a partner for top software product engineering, concept design, business assurance services, and agile digital solutions. They endeavor to build innovative, breakthrough products and provide an elevated engineering experience through disruptive technology, hyper-agility, and hi-touch engagement.

