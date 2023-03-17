Vaibhav Global Limited launches 'Draw A Design 2.0' - A Jewelry Design Competition

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI/GPRC): Vaibhav Global Limited is proud to announce the launch of 'Draw A Design 2.0' - an ultimate jewelry design upgrade where creativity meets opportunities. Following the success of the first edition, we are back again to offer opportunities to budding designers to showcase their exclusive design talent.

With over 500 participants from across India and 1200 unique design entries in the previous edition, Draw A Design 2.0 is set to take the competition to new heights with participation from reputed design institutes of the country. Participants will have the opportunity to design jewelry pieces across categories, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and more. The winners will be rewarded and the top designs will have an opportunity to feature selected collections on our digital shopping platforms.

"The world of jewelry design is constantly evolving, and we are thrilled to be a part of that evolution with Draw A Design 2.0. We believe that this competition will inspire designers to experiment with new techniques, materials, and styles and produce some truly innovative pieces," says Kulathendral, Chief Innovation Officer, Vaibhav Global Limited.

We are excited to see the creativity and talent of the participants and are confident that the competition will be a huge success. We look forward to the participation of all the reputed design institutes and wish all the participants the best of luck. The submission deadline for this competition is April 15th, 2023. For more information about the competition, including rules, categories, and submission guidelines, please visit our website (https://www.drawadesign.com).

Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) is listed on stock exchanges in India (BSE: 532156, NSE: VAIBHAVGBL, ISIN - INE884A01027). VGL is an omni-channel E-tailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to ~142 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks - Shop LC in US, Shop TJC in UK and Shop LC in Germany. The Company's e-commerce websites (https://www.shoplc.com) in the US, (https://www.tjc.co.uk) in the UK and (https://www.shoplc.de) in Germany, complement TV coverage and diversify customer engagement. The Company is committed to 'Delivering Joy' to all the stakeholders. Through its flagship midday meal program, 'Your Purchase Feeds...' where a meal is provided for every piece sold at the retail channels, the Company has provided over 73 million meals in US, UK, Germany, and India at a run rate of 54,000 meals being donated every single school day since program's inception.

