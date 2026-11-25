BusinessWire India

Dahod (Gujarat) [India], November 25: Vertis Infrastructure Trust, in collaboration with BAIF Institute for Sustainable Livelihood and Development and with support from Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (GRICL), today formally launched a watershed management initiative under Project Vasudha at Pada village in Limkheda taluka, Dahod district.

A survey in the project area found that low groundwater levels and seasonal water shortages limited farmers to one crop a year. Without dependable irrigation, farmers were also unable to grow cash crops.

The initiative includes two check dams with an estimated combined water-storage potential of several million litres and irrigation potential across approximately 100 hectares. By retaining monsoon runoff and allowing it to seep into the ground, the initiative will help recharge local aquifers and improve groundwater availability. With water available for irrigation throughout the year, farmers will be able to grow a second crop and have the option to cultivate cash crops, creating opportunities to increase farm incomes. The initiative is expected to benefit more than 5000 people across 4 villages of Pada, Pipalpani, Usra, and Hatiyavan.