Vestas secures a 51 MW order from O2 Power in India

Singapore March 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): Vestas has secured a 51 MW order from O2 Power Private Limited for a renewable energy project located in Karnataka, India. As part of the contract, Vestas will supply, install and commission a total of 23 V120-2.2 MW turbines to O2 Power.

"O2 Power is one of India's fastest growing renewable energy companies, and we are grateful for the trust that they have placed in Vestas by choosing us as their partner for this project. We look forward to this exciting journey with O2 Power and hope to collaborate with them for other future projects as we reinforce our common vision of creating a greener tomorrow for India", says Vickram Jadhav, Vice President of Sales for Vestas India.

"This deal reinforces O2 Power's commitment towards developing sustainable green energy solutions for India. Our portfolio has been witnessing a steady rise across diversified segments including utility, C & I, and Storage. We are pleased to partner with Vestas, a global leader in wind turbines and look forward to leveraging their technological and domain expertise in the smooth development and commissioning of our project in Karnataka. I am hopeful of a strong and long-lasting relationship with Vestas as we continue to push forward India's sustainability goals ", says Rakesh Garg- Head Wind, O2 Power.

Deliveries of the turbines are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022, while commissioning is expected in the last quarter of 2022.

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 151 GW of wind turbines in 86 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 129 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

