Vidli Restaurants Limited migrates to BSE main board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/PNN): Vidli Restaurants Limited has announced the migration of its Equity Shares from the BSE-SME platform to the main board, effective from August 23, 2022. The company debuted on the Bombay Stock Exchange in the year 2017 under the SME segment and witnessed one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPO) listings. Vidli Restaurants Ltd. operates through the brand 'Kamats', popularly known as the food people with a legacy of over 80 years. The company manages over 36 restaurants in the quick-serve format at various locations on highways and cities.
Commenting on the listing, Vidhi Vikram Kamat, Managing Director, Vidli Restaurants Limited, said, "We are delighted to achieve yet another milestone, just 5 years since the first listing on BSE. The migration to BSE's main board will further boost confidence among all stakeholders. It is a matter of immense pride that we have witnessed significant growth in the last 7 years and have remained profitable even during the Covid-19 pandemic. We would like to thank all our shareholders, directors, partners, vendors, investors, and employees for the immense trust reposed in us, which has made this journey memorable. We will continue our growth trajectory in the coming years through dedicated efforts and constant innovations".
Vidli Restaurants Limited is part of the VITS-Kamats Group, a renowned name in the Upper Mid-scale Hotel and Restaurant segment in India. The group operates its hotels under VITS Premium Full Service Hotels and Resorts and Economy class - Business and Leisure Hotel by the name of "VITS Select S", the 3-star category chain. The company manages premium Food and Beverage Brands that include Kamats Original Family Restaurants, Kamats Legacy - Premium South Indian Food, Vithal Kamats Original Family Restaurants, Pepperfry by Kamats - fine dining restaurant and Urban Dhaba - authentic Punjabi cuisine.
Visit: (https://www.kamatsindia.com)
