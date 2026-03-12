NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 12: VinFast's latest "Trade Gas for Electric" programme adds new incentives for petrol car owners switching to EVs, reinforcing a broader strategy that combines exchange support, resale value guarantees, long warranties and service expansion in India. VinFast is approaching the EV transition in India with a layered strategy. Instead of relying on a single incentive or product feature, the company has begun assembling a broader framework designed to make switching from petrol vehicles feel less like a leap and more like a structured upgrade. The latest addition to this framework arrived in March with a programme called "Trade Gas for Electric."

The initiative is backed by Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate and the parent company of VinFast. Launched as a support measure amid geopolitical volatility affecting global energy markets, the programme offers customers who exchange a petrol vehicle for a VinFast electric model an additional 3 percent discount on cars and 5 percent on electric scooters. The scheme is being rolled out simultaneously across India, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, reflecting a coordinated push by the group to accelerate EV adoption in fast growing markets. For Indian buyers, the offer effectively builds on the exchange programmes VinFast had already introduced earlier. Under that earlier exchange programme, customers trading in older petrol or diesel cars can receive exchange support of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh for the VF 7 and up to Rs. 95,000 for the VF 6.

"This approach recognises how people actually buy cars," said an industry observer. "Most customers in India upgrade through exchange cycles. If EVs fit naturally into that pattern, adoption becomes easier." The VF 6 and VF 7, both positioned as premium offerings, form the backbone of VinFast's initial product lineup in India. The VF 6 is positioned in the compact electric SUV segment, equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery and fast charging capability that can replenish the battery from 10 to 70 percent in roughly 25 minutes, with a certified driving range of up to 468 kilometres. The larger VF 7 targets buyers looking for a mid size electric SUV with multiple battery and drivetrain options.

Beyond specifications, safety has become one of the strongest talking points around the vehicles. Both models recently received the highest five-star rating under Bharat NCAP, India's official vehicle safety assessment programme. Yet incentives and product quality alone rarely determine the success of an EV brand. Infrastructure and service coverage often shape consumer confidence just as strongly. Here again VinFast has been building several layers simultaneously. The company has partnered with service providers such as myTVS and RoadGrid to work toward establishing hundreds of extended service workshops across the country. At the retail level, VinFast plans to expand from about 35 showrooms in 2025 to roughly 75 by the end of 2026. This growth will focus on Tier II and emerging markets, reinforcing its commitment to making electric mobility accessible beyond metropolitan cities.

Ownership assurance is another piece of the strategy. VinFast has introduced a Value Assured buyback programme designed to address one of the most common concerns around EV ownership: resale value. Under the scheme, customers are guaranteed the option to sell their vehicle back to the company at a pre-determined percentage of its original price after several years of use. The vehicles are also supported by long-term warranties, integrated roadside assistance packages that run concurrently with the warranty period, and three years of free maintenance. For the VF 7, coverage extends up to ten years or 200,000 kilometres, while the VF 6 is supported for up to seven years or 160,000 kilometres depending on the variant. These provisions are designed to ensure that support coverage lasts as long as the primary ownership cycle.

Taken together, VinFast and Vingroup's initiatives create a pathway that stretches well beyond the initial purchase moment. The "Trade Gas for Electric" programme may be the most visible step today. But within the larger ecosystem being built around it, incentives are only one layer among many designed to make the shift to electric mobility increasingly practical for Indian drivers.