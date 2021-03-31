Vishal Dilip Bhujbal overcomes the struggles of life and sets an example of compassion

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/The PRTree): Honored as the 'Youth Icon' of Maharashtra, Vishal Dilip Bhujbal provides help to HIV AIDS diagnosed children at Khamgaon. Inspired by the work of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, Vishal is currently making an effort in the cleanliness drive for the Godavari and Narmada rivers.

After completing his Agriculture Business Management degree from the Mahatma Phule Agriculture University, Vishal has now opted to serve the society. Having faced a lot of challenges while growing up, he has decided now to make a difference in the life of others.

He is helping others with food, clothing, and other basic amenities.

During his teenage days, his family suffered a bad financial situation. At that time, Vishal decided to help his family by selling tea and borrowing a loan for his education. It can be rightly said that kindness and compassion are instilled in Vishal Dilip Bhujbal from childhood.

He works day and night to solve the problems of people from villages to cities. Cremating unclaimed bodies through the medium of Suryoday Parivar, Vishal has ensured to serve humanity in any way possible.

Social work helped him build a strong reputation which helped him make connections in different parts of the state. With strong support from his family, Vishal adopts 100 girls every year and takes responsibility for their upbringing and education. He also undertakes personality development program, rural development project, career guidance meets, blood donation camps, distribution of educational material to school children, distribution of seeds and fertilizers to ryots and peasants, conducting constitution awareness campaigns, water resource works in Osmanabad, and also mass marriages of poor and distressed youths in various districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Due to his hard work, Vishal Dilip Bhujbal got honored as the 'Youth Icon' by the Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Shree Sanjayaji Dhotre. With his social work, Vishal wants to encourage today's youth to help others in any big or small ways they can. He also wants to emphasize basic amenities like health, education, food, shelter in the coming years. In the coming time, he will also work on issues that will help in the empowerment and safety of women.

Having worked with influential people like Sindhutai Sapkal, Medha Patkar, and Anna Hazare to name a few, Vishal has a message for today's youth, where he says "Today's youth should come forward and together, they should help in doing social work, collectively. Their contribution will help in the development of the society and ultimately, the nation." Vishal Dilip Bhujbal has shown us that no matter what your background or financial status is, we all have enough to help others.

