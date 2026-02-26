NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 26: Aahvaan: NGO-CSR Conclave 2026 (3rd Edition), organised by Vishwa Yuvak Kendra (VYK) at its New Delhi campus, concluded successfully after two days of intensive dialogue and collaboration. The conclave brought together nearly 400 participants from corporates, NGOs, government institutions, academia, and other key stakeholders to strengthen partnerships for inclusive and sustainable development. The inaugural session set the tone by highlighting the evolution of CSR in India from compliance to strategic collaboration. Chief Guest Dr. Rajesh Tandon, Founder President, PRIA and Co-chair, UNESCO Chair in CBRSR, urged stakeholders to align social and financial capital and focus on grassroots impact evaluation and regional dialogue. In his keynote address, Guest of Honour, Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, IAS (Retd.), Former DG & CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), noted that CSR has grown into a INR 36,000 crore ecosystem and must now prioritise accountability, measurable outcomes, and long-term nation-building.

Across multiple panel sessions, participants examined evolving CSR regulations, livelihood generation, technology for social good, CSR implementation, strategic partnerships, and village-centric development. Discussions highlighted the need to move beyond skilling to sustainable livelihoods, integrate soft and life skills, strengthen post-placement support, and ensure long-term donor and corporate commitment. Panels on technology for social good stressed inclusive design, equitable access, and treating technology as core infrastructure rather than a standalone solution. Speakers shared examples of digital platforms enabling healthcare, livelihoods, women entrepreneurship, and data-driven decision-making, while cautioning against exclusion, fragmented systems, and weak monitoring. On Day 2, sessions focused on bridging gaps between CSR and NGOs, environmental stewardship, preventive healthcare, and alignment with government priorities, particularly in aspirational blocks. The Viksit Gaon, Viksit Bharat @2047 session underscored community-led development, diversified rural livelihoods, education funding, climate resilience, and accountability as pillars of inclusive growth.

The valedictory session reflected on key learnings and the way forward. Chief Guest Mr. Pavitra Kumar Dubey, IRS, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi, called for CSR to move beyond checklist-driven approaches toward emotionally and strategically invested partnerships. Speakers emphasised capacity building, transparency, monitoring, and shared ownership as essential to sustainable impact. Concluding the conclave, Mr. Uday Shankar Singh, CEO-Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, called for structured partnerships, shared knowledge platforms, and data-driven, community-empowering interventions. He emphasized that Aahvaan is not merely an event but a collective responsibility, calling for stronger bridges between grassroots realities and corporate decision-making, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Sector leaders across the nation including Dr. Rajesh Tandon, Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, Mr. Pavitra Kumar Dubey, Mr. Uday Wankawala, Mr. Vivek Prakash, Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Mr. Vishal Bhardwaj, Mr. Chetan Kapoor, Mr. Arun Upadhyay, Mr. Sandip Kumar Katna, Mr. Mathew Joseph, Mr. M. Prabhakar Das, Ms. Sudha Jhijaria, Mr. Nishant Sinha, Mr. Dhiren Handique, Mr. Vipul Kant Upadhyay, Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Mr. Sujeet Sarkar, Mr. Ashutosh Burnwal, Ms. Monika Walia, Mr. Ajay Pandey, Mr. Sushant Verma, Dr. K.K. Upadhyay, Dr. Nayan Chakravarty, Dr. P.K. Sahoo graced the event and shared their thoughts. The programme was coordinated by Manjunath K, Programme Officer, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra.

