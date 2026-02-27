VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 26: Vivekananda Global University (VGU), one of the top private universities in Jaipur, has achieved remarkable recognition in the GU World Subject Rankings 2026, strengthening its position among India's best private universities for academic excellence, global research impact, innovation, and industry collaboration. The university's strong performance in the global university rankings 2026 reflects its rising stature in international higher education benchmarking systems alongside QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education (THE). Vivekananda Global University - GU World Subject Rankings 2026 In the GU World Rankings 2026 by Subject, VGU secured impressive global and national positions: - Social Science & Media Communication - World Rank: 699 | India Rank: 10

- Law & Humanities - World Rank: 628 | India Rank: 25 - Environmental Science & Agriculture - World Rank: 597 | India Rank: 21 - Natural Sciences - World Rank: 628 | India Rank: 16 - Business & Management - World Rank: 845 | India Rank: 27 - Engineering & Technology - World Rank: 797 | India Rank: 60 These results position Vivekananda Global University among the top ranked universities in Rajasthan and an emerging name in India's global university ranking landscape. Why VGU is Emerging as a Globally Recognized University VGU's performance in international university rankings 2026 is driven by: - High-impact research publications and citations

- Strong industry-academia collaboration - Modern, industry-oriented curriculum - Focus on entrepreneurship and startup incubation - Emphasis on sustainability and innovation-driven education - Excellent placement records and employability outcomes As a leading private university in Rajasthan, VGU is aligning with global standards in higher education, contributing to India's rise as a global education hub. Transdisciplinary Education & Industry-Integrated Learning Vivekananda Global University follows a transdisciplinary education model, integrating engineering, management, law, humanities, natural sciences, environmental science, agriculture, media communication, and emerging technologies. With: - State-of-the-art research labs - Advanced engineering and technology infrastructure - Experiential learning environments - Corporate partnerships and global collaborations VGU ensures students receive career-focused, globally competitive education in India.

Its strong startup ecosystem in Jaipur, innovation labs, and incubation support further enhance its position among the best universities for entrepreneurship in India. Leadership Statement Er. OnkarBagaria, Trustee of Vivekananda Global University, stated: "Our recognition in the GU World Subject Rankings 2026 reflects VGU's commitment to academic excellence, global research standards, outcome-based education, and inclusive campus culture. We are dedicated to building future-ready leaders equipped with innovation, creativity, and global competencies." Strengthening India's Higher Education Reputation Globally VGU's performance in the GU World Subject Rankings 2026 reinforces its standing as: - A top private university in Jaipur - A rising institution in global university rankings - A leading contributor to India's higher education excellence

- A top private university in Jaipur - A rising institution in global university rankings - A leading contributor to India's higher education excellence - A preferred destination for engineering, management, law, natural sciences, and environmental studies in Rajasthan As India continues to gain recognition in global education indices, Vivekananda Global University stands at the forefront of this transformation -- strengthening India's academic footprint on the world stage.