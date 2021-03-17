Vocal for local - Recode U.S.A , A beauty brand that you cannot afford to miss!

New Delhi, [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): If you are a makeup lover and are looking to go 'vocal for local' then this homegrown beauty brand is exactly what you need to add to your shopping cart today.

'Recode the U.S.A', is the brainchild of four women entrepreneurs who wanted to deliver world-class makeup with Universal Studio Arte (U.S.A) and beauty products at a price that doesn't burn a hole in your pockets.

The first brand to launch Matte Neon eyeliners in India, Recode offers striking shades such as Shimmer blue, Pink and Orange for those who love to make a bold statement with their makeup. They also offer the benefits of two products in one with their Kajal cum eyeliner range.

The Selfie-Matte lip cream is a must-have to up your selfie game on the gram, crafted to help your lips achieve the perfect pout not just in real life but on those must-have reels. This product is available in 24 different shades to ensure that your no filter pictures are as gorgeous as you want them to be.

Their Nail Lacquer collection features options in matte and gel with colour options that are sober and nude to the bright variants that pop out. But it is their 'Glitterati' and 'Party like a Star' collections that set them apart as a brand that offers to trend design options at the most affordable price range.

The brand also features amazing collaborative collections by experts such as the Glitters collection by Richa Dave, Makeup must-have's by Atul Chauhan, Highlighters and more by ChandaniGiridhar and Luxury skincare collections by Merle herbs, Oceglow and a Skincare wellness collection by KleenOWipes. It is now moving forward to the world of E-Commerce by inviting various brands to sell their products on the official website of Recode.

Their base mattifying primer and the face oils which include Rose Gold Beauty Oil, Jojoba Oil, and MoroccanArgan Oil are the hottest selling products, and with good reason - these luxury skincare products are usually priced at a range that makes them a difficult purchase for most, but at Recode their optimum balance of quality and cost is of utmost importance.

What also stands out for Recode are their thoughtful Red and Maroon liquid Sindoor sticks, an easy-to-use product for the global Indian woman who has taken over the world while staying true to her roots. Over and above makeup, they also offer post makeup skincare such as their in-house makeup remover wipes and acetone-free nail polish remover, which have a fan following of their own. Recode India will sooner launch its range of foundation, concealer and premium face powder to give the perfect touch up to its customers.

Recode is a passion project for their founders, who decided to take their love for makeup and beauty one step forward and create products that offer the quality and variety from the best international brands at a price range, that helps them turn into a household name.

An Indian brand, that offers world-class makeup and skincare products at a price range that lets you experiment and shop for as many products as possible in all the colour variants that you love - what more could a beauty connoisseur ask for! Shop now on their (https://shop.recodestudios.com) or on (https://www.amazon.in/s?k=recode+usa & crid=17DACBHM2Y4I1 & sprefix=recode%2Caps%2C311 & ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_6)

