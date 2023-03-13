VSPAGY Personalized Video Interactivity Platform, unveils New Brand Identity and moves into a new office

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): VSPAGY, a leading personalized video interactivity platform, today announced its move to a new office to accommodate its growing team and expanding business. The move comes on the same day as the company's new logo release, marking a significant milestone in VSPAGY's startup journey.

VSPAGY is a leading personalized video interactivity platform that is AI enabled and empowers enterprises to improve their digital communication campaigns and help them connect with their customers at scale through engaging video communication. The SaaS platform has, over the years, created some path-breaking consumer engagement campaigns across banking, insurance, financial services, e-commerce, fintech, retail, automobile, travel and hospitality, amongst others. VSPAGY recently crossed over 500 million personalized video interactive streams since its inception in 2019.

VSPAGY is trusted by some of India's leading brands that include over 70 marque enterprises like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, AXIS Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank, Max Life Insurance, HDFC Life, TATA AIG, SBI Life, Royal Sundaram, Hyundai Motors, Hero Motors, IndusInd Bank, Canara HSBC, Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, PineLabs, Fastrack, Blackberrys, amongst others.

"We are excited to unveil this new logo and brand identity, as we start our foray into international markets like Europe and Americas while continuing to provide a top-notch user experience for our customers," said Pankaj Saxena, CEO and founder of VSPAGY. He further added, "We're thrilled to announce our move to a new office on the same day as our new logo release. This move reflects our commitment to growing and expanding our business while maintaining a fun and collaborative work environment for our team. Our new office will help us attract top talent and further foster our culture of creativity, collaboration, and innovation."

The new logo features a dynamic design that captures the essence of VSPAGY's platform, which enables users to create personalized video interactivity campaigns that engage and delight their audiences. The logo's bright and vibrant colours evoke a sense of energy and dynamism, reflecting VSPAGY's commitment to helping users create engaging content that stands out in today's crowded digital landscape.

Red is often associated with passion, energy, excitement, and urgency. The colour red in the VSPAGY identity signifies the platform's ability to capture viewers' attention and stimulate engagement and action.

Blue is a calming and trustworthy colour that represents stability, professionalism, and reliability. The VSPAGY blue suggests the platform's technical proficiency and ability to provide trusted and secure solutions for large enterprise clients.

Orange is a warm and cheerful colour that conveys a sense of friendliness, approachability, and enthusiasm. It is often used in branding to evoke a sense of fun and excitement. In the context of VSPAGY, the orange colour represents the platform's ability to make interactive videos accessible and enjoyable for both creators and viewers.

By combining these three colours in the new logo and brand identity, VSPAGY aims to create a vibrant and distinctive visual identity that communicates its brand values and mission. The use of bold, contrasting colours also makes the logo more memorable and recognizable.

The refreshed look represents the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and providing a cutting-edge user experience. The logo unit depicts personalization screens and reiterates VSPAGY's vision: "To revolutionize the way people consume and engage with video content by providing a personalized, interactive, and immersive experience that transforms passive viewers into active participants, empowering brands and content creators to connect with their audiences in a more meaningful and authentic way."

The updated brand identity is reflected not only across the interiors of the new office but will also be rolled out across all VSPAGY's digital and physical assets, including the website, social media profiles, industry events and marketing materials.

The new office boasts of modern amenities and state-of-the-art technology to enhance collaboration and productivity. The spacious and swanky office features an open-plan layout, dedicated meeting rooms, and breakout areas that reflect VSPAGY's dynamic and innovative culture.

