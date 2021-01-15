VTL Logistics celebrates India's first Digital Pongal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The prosperous harvest festival, Pongal is widely celebrated by the Tamil community. To bring about a sense of unity amid this testing time, VTL, a leading logistics company in India unveils Digital Pongal.

VTL has undertaken numerous challenging projects to transcend itself as the most innovative logistics company in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. To commemorate their 25th anniversary, VTL revamps its brand and celebrates Digital Pongal with its employees.

"To evoke a spirit of oneness and to share happiness with the employees, who are my extended family members, we have launched unique Digital Pongal activity," says Mr. M. Rajesh Kumar, Managing Director of VTL.

Through this activity, employees of one of the largest shared pictures and videos of Pongal festivals at their respective homes with each other virtually and conducted a group prayer for the wellness of mankind.

"Through our collective prayer, we seek the divine blessings for good health and to guide us in all our endeavours of reviving the country's economy," adds M Rajesh Kumar. The premium logistics service provider, VTL aims to become a major player in the world of logistics in 2021. Through their outstanding efforts, the company has now expanded its base across India.

During its remarkable legacy, spanning over 25 years, VTL has moved forward many businesses to prosperity by providing holistic services. To commemorate their success in the industry, VTL revamps its brand with new identity and a tagline, 'Moving Forward'. Their dedicated team strives earnestly to live up to their philosophy of 'We Make All Moves Happen'.

Today, VTL offers advanced Trucking, Forwarding, Supply Chain and Express solutions through its four verticals. Their robust fleet of their own assets and their associations with key liners in air and ocean are recognised globally for reliable transit of goods. The warehouse storage facilities at VTL meet the highest standards in the industry. The logistics provider has a strong global connection with more than 530+ overseas networks. With their trailblazing technology assistance and a qualified team, they are determined to move forward the lives and businesses of their clients to success.

Birth Marque, a prominent Digital Marketing Company in Chennai did the implemented the Digital Pongal along with VTL. Birth Marque, the social media marketing agency in Chennai is also the ideation partner for this concept.

