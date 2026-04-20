NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20: PlumbexIndia 2026, India's leading platform for water, sanitation and plumbing, concluded with strong industry and government participation, reinforcing its role in advancing the country's water security and sustainable infrastructure agenda. The three-day event, organised by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), brought together over 15000 visitors, 180 exhibitors, and representatives from countries, such as USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, France, Isreal Japan, Tiwan and China. The event was supported by two key ministries of government of India, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) and The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT Mission), underscoring growing alignment between policy and industry.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association said,"Plumbex India 2026 has once again demonstrated the power of collaboration in addressing India's most pressing water challenges. The conversations, innovations, and partnerships forged here reflect a shared commitment across government, industry, and academia to build resilient, efficient, and sustainable water systems. As India continues to urbanise rapidly, platforms like PlumbexIndia are essential in translating ideas into actionable solutions on the ground," Chandra Shekhar Gupta, National Vice President, IPA, added, "This year's PlumbexIndia has reinforced the importance of integrating engineering excellence with policy direction and on-ground implementation. The strong participation and the MoU signing with CaHO are significant steps towards improving water and sanitation standards, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare."

A key outcome of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IPA and the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations, aimed at strengthening water, sanitation, and plumbing standards in healthcare infrastructure. The event featured high-level discussions on urban water management, groundwater sustainability, engineering-led infrastructure solutions, and design-driven innovation, with participation from leading experts across sectors. Key initiatives included the IPA Bathroom Challenge, a live technical competition supported by IAPMO and IWSH, and "Around the Drop", a student-focused design platform in partnership with Ethos Empowers. The event also recognised 21 industry leaders through the IPA Awards of Excellence and honoured winners of the "My Water My Story" an initiative by IPA Vanita (women's wing of Indian Plumbing Association), celebrating grassroots contributions to water conservation, Among the participants, Anvitha A, emerged as the National Winner, standing out for her exceptional contribution to the "My Water My Story" initiative.

Building on the outcomes of 2026, the next edition of PlumbexIndia is expected to further strengthen its role as a national platform for collaboration, innovation, and actionable solutions in water and sanitation. About PlumbexIndia Since its inception in 2008, PlumbexIndia is India's largest exhibition and knowledge platform focused on plumbing, water and sanitation technologies. The event is organised by the Indian Plumbing Association, the apex body working to advance professional standards, education and sustainable water practices in the built environment. Website: indianplumbing.org ; PLUMBEX INDIA EXHIBITION 2026 - Indian Plumbing Association. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)