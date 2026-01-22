PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Wellington College International Pune (WCI Pune) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Victoria Gardner as Head of Senior School (Year 7 to Year 13). Dr. Gardner brings over 20 years of experience in education, with a strong track record in academic leadership and curriculum development, alongside a deep commitment to pupil wellbeing and success. Dr. Gardner holds a BA and MLitt in Modern History and a PhD in Modern History from the University of Oxford and is a prestigious Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, reflecting her enduring engagement with scholarship and intellectual enquiry. Following appointments at several leading UK universities, she held leadership positions at Wellington College UK and The Perse School in Cambridge; at the former as Head of Sixth Form and Director of Higher Education and Careers and at the latter as Assistant Head and on the Executive Leadership Team.

As Head of Senior School, Dr. Gardner will provide strategic and academic leadership for the school's innovative curriculum and co-curriculum. Her significant expertise in higher education and careers guidance will further benefit all pupils, creating clear and aspirational pathways for university preparation in India and abroad. She is passionate about the power of education to shape each pupil's lifetime and about the importance of preparing our children to become future global leaders. In other exciting news, Wellington College International Pune is proud to announce the results of the Cambridge IGCSE November 2025 external examination series in Mathematics, marking a significant milestone as the first cohort of Year 11 pupils to sit external examinations.

Our Year 11 pupils achieved the highest possible grade of A*, delivering an exceptional 100% A* outcome. This outstanding achievement reflects the commitment and diligence of the pupils, the expertise and dedication of teaching staff, and the school's strong academic foundations. For more information, please contact: www.pune.wellingtoncollege.in +91 83500 90909 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)