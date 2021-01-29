Wiggles.in Introduces 100 per cent Human Grade Wet Food for Dogs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading Indian preventive pet care brand, Wiggles. in continues to launch products and services that help and benefit pets and pet parents across the country. Following the success of its oven-baked dry food 'Ykibble', Wiggles now launches Wiggles Wet Food for Dogs, a 100% human grade wet food ensuring pet parents can now be absolutely sure of the goodness in their dogs' meal.

Wiggles Wet Food is high in nutrition and is free from artificial flavours, preservatives and genetically modified organisms (GMO). Each serving is infused with prebiotics and antioxidants and is good for a dog's skin and joints. Wiggles Wet Food is available online and in-stores starting at Rs. 99 only.

A complete and balanced meal, Wiggles Wet Food contains Chicken and Chicken Liver, along with vegetables including Pumpkin, Carrots, Green Peas. It also has a unique composition with herbs such as Brahmi, Ashwagandha, Rosemary, Moringa, and Chicory Root Extract that are known for their therapeutic benefits as well as Omega 3 & 6 Fatty Acids that are known to have several health benefits. Wiggles Wet food can be mixed with a dog's existing food or can be served by as is simply out of its packet.

On launching a healthy and tasty food option for pets, Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles.in said, "Food has been one of the biggest challenges for pet parents especially when they have to rely on packaged food for their pets. One of the biggest apprehensions that pet owners face here is the taste of the food being served to their pet. The nutrition content often becomes a secondary thought. Addressing all these concerns and moving a step forward, we have launched a 100% human grade Wet Food for dogs of all ages that not just tastes and smells good but is also high in nutrition."

"As a brand, Wiggles has always worked towards building an ecosystem that is favourable and beneficial for pets and their parents. We have pioneered to launch category-creating products that have become hot favourites and products of choice by pet parents in India and across the world. We are certain that pet owners will be happy with this new offering that addresses all concerns that any dog pet parent has," added Iyer.

Wiggles Wet Food is prepared with 100% human-grade fresh ingredients. It is vet-approved and available to serve in packs of 6, 12 and 24 on the Wiggles.in website, leading e-commerce platforms and in pet and retail stores across India. Wiggles Wet food is suitable for dogs of all ages.

Wiggles.in is one of India's leading pet care start-ups in the veterinary sector with offerings in the preventive health care space for pets. The company has already made a foray in three metros namely Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad and is trusted for its vet on call and grooming services which makes things hassle-free and convenient for pet parents right from the comfort of their homes.

With its unique and affordable product range available Pan-India, it has made pet parents realize the joys of having a pet multifold. It is creating what pet parents need for their pets and add to that innovation and thought. With an impressive portfolio of unique and innovative pet healthcare products and services that are created with a healthier end result for pets, they are passionate and committed to keeping pets healthy and happy across India and ease the journey of pet parents through pethood. They are proud to be pet parents themselves and have created a pet care brand where each product is curated by vets for pets.

Winning genuine fandom purely through their dedicated team who never hesitates in going that extra mile for its furry friends, they are growing into one the most trusted brands in the pet care industry with 4000+ registered pet parents and are totally devoted to enriching the lives of pets all year round.

