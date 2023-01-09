Winners of Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 Inspiring & Rising Entrepreneurs - 2023

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/PNN): An entrepreneur is someone who develops a company from scratch. They are in charge of the business and are responsible for its failure. The definition of an entrepreneur is flexible. Business Mint is delivering the 2023 Nationwide Awards for Under 30 Inspiring & Rising Entrepreneurs as a tribute.

A list of businesses, agencies, non-profits and governmental bodies led by business leaders and with successful groups and missions was produced by Business Mint. From a range of sectors, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and journalism, more than 2000+ nominations were submitted.

* Dr. Dipan Samanta, Founder & CEO - MEDBLOG18 - Academic Paper Consulting Category

* Malay Agrawal, Founder - Aurum - Art Jewellery & Festival Goods Category

* Mohana Gupta, Startup Advisor & Founder - The Markbuzz - Women in Digital Transformation Category

* Saad Merchant, Co-founder, Partner - Verve Media - Creative Agency Category

* Bijaya Dutta, Founder - PiliTaxi - Sustainable Fashion & Lifestyle Marketplace

* Gunjan Sharma, Founder - Metier PECA - Baking & Culinary Educator Category

* Brinda Rajpopat, Founder & CEO - Petikaa Gift Studio - Luxury Gifting Category

* Leela Shankar Adhimulam, Public Speaker - Growth Hacking Category

* Santhosh Jetty, Founder & CEO - Akartha - Creative Agency Category

* Vivek Nathwani, Founder - Social Amplifiers - Digital Marketing Category

* Neha Singh, Founder - FREIZEIT Media Pvt. Ltd. - OTT Platform Category

* Priyanka Vasani, COO - Vaishali Pharma Ltd. - Women in Pharma Category

* Lakshya Gureja, Director - Blessed Era Pvt Ltd - Kids Brand Category

* Manaal Maniyar, Founder & CEO - TailBlaze - Pets Industry Category

* Parth Mehta, MD & CEO - Weeport - Logistic Category

* Ar.Komal Solanki - Creative Director and Designer - Komal Solanki Designs - Design in Entertainment Category

* Jagdish Patel, Proprietor - J DESIGN STUDIO - Residential Interior Design Category

* Dayesh Jaiswal, Director - Techture Driving the Construction Technology Agenda - Building & Construction Category

* Nimit Luthra, Founder & CEO - Stanlee India - Consumer Electronics Category

* Jatin Khanna, Director - Fit Tech India Sports & Fitness Equipment Pvt Ltd - Sports & Fitness Equipment Category

* Sai Madhav Elisetty, Co-Founder & MD - SAHEVA Corporate (OPC) Pvt. Ltd - Web Design Category

* Akarsh Agrawal, Co-Founder - ProGrad - Education Technology Category

* Divam Wadhwa, Founder - Chai Nagri - Food & Beverage Category

* Simran Harshita Nagar, Founder & Director - As_Muzic_Agency - Music Label Category (Women)

* Kushal Gala, CEO - Collectibles Khazana® - Collectibles Category

* Hitesh Sharma, Founder & Global CEO - Readily Mobility Solutions - Roadside Assistance Category

* Janvi Gupta, CEO - NIMANTRAN - Wedding Invitations Category

* Suraj Gautam, Co-founder & Director - Mahakal Motion Pictures - Movie Production Category

No matter where you are in the world, there will be experienced entrepreneurs striving to reclassify best practices, according to Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint. Experienced entrepreneurs can stand out in what is, at last, a competitive industry by using a variety of strategies, such as supporting a remarkable heritage or offering highly customized services. The Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 - Inspiring & Rising Entrepreneurs - 2023 winners are being announced with pride, and we hope to continue honouring the deserving winners each year.

The one-stop shop for businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to grow professionally through research and recognition approaches. The platform for groups and businesspeople known as Business Mint serves as a means for rewarding hard work.

