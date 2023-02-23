Winners of HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards - South Grace the February HELLO! Cover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): HELLO! magazine, an initiative of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group releases its February 2023 cover which features some of the top achievers of its first ever South edition of HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards which was held in Hyderabad recently. The winners came together and posed for the cover looking like an elite mix of champions across sectors in the South Industry. The cover features 12 winners out of the 19 super achievers from the dazzling awards night.

Celebs gracing the special February 2023 cover of HELLO! are Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, PV Sindhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Kulsum Shadab Wahab, Adivi Sesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anushree Reddy, Jaydev Galla, Dev Mohan, Hansika Motwani and T Rajiv Reddy. The cover is in resonance with the look and feel that was established on the awards night which was themed 'A Night at the Opera'.

With the February 2023 issue, HELLO! brings highlights from its most prestigious property, HELLO! Hall Of Fame - South, which honored actors, innovators, business leaders and so many others for their incredible contribution towards the growth and success the region boasts. Inside this special issue you'll find South Titans of industries like entertainment, fashion, business, art and sports, under one roof celebrating and rejoicing their victories.

Avarna Jain, Editorial Chairperson at HELLO! said, "The blurring of lines between the South and the rest of India is a point to celebrate. No one region is stronger in influence and popularity than the other; as Indians, we are strongest as a whole. Our South Edition of the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards and this issue shine the spotlight on achievers who may not have always gotten their due. The world is understanding the rich diversity South India offers through cinema; our attempt is to ensure the best from every field are lauded in equal measure."

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. HELLO! India was launched as a monthly magazine in 2007 and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular publications in the country on all things luxury lifestyle and celebrity. HELLO! carved out a niche for itself for gaining exclusive access to celebrities and their exquisite homes and also for its coverage of Indian royalty, society and the corporate world in beautiful features and spreads in its pages.

