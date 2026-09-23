BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting announced the acquisition of Dermatouch, one of India's fastest-growing, science-backed premium skincare brands, marking its entry into India's fast-growing premium skincare market. This marks Wipro Consumer Care's 18th acquisition globally and its third strategic acquisition this year. This move reflects Wipro Consumer Care's continued focus on building leadership in high-growth consumer categories by expanding into segments where consumers are increasingly seeking effective, dermatologist recommended solutions backed by science and efficacy. Building on its global skincare expertise through brands such as Derma Lab, Dr. Dermis and Bio-essence, the acquisition represents Wipro Consumer Care's strategic entry into India's premium skincare segment.

Founded by Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani, Dermatouch has emerged as one of India's fast-growing, made-in-India, concern-based pharmacy skincare brands, focused on addressing a wide spectrum of evolving skin concerns and consumer needs. Built around concerns such as pigmentation, acne, brightening and sun protection, the brand offers science-backed skincare solutions across formats ranging from face washes, soaps and serums to creams, moisturisers and sunscreens. Dermatouch has built its proposition around efficacy, accessibility and a deep understanding of evolving skincare needs, with its products gaining strong consumer acceptance and being increasingly recommended by dermatologists. The brand has built its presence through its direct-to-consumer platform, online marketplaces and an expanding offline retail network.

Their revenues in FY 26 were Rs.131 Cr (~US$ 13.6 Mn) with a growth of 114% over FY25. Wipro will be acquiring a 60% stake at an Enterprise value of INR 387.5 Cr, with balance 40% to be acquired over the next 3 years. Anish Nagpal, Amit Purswani and the current management team of Dermatouch will continue to run the business during this period. Dermatouch has built its proposition around a fundamental shift in consumer behavior: skincare is increasingly moving from beauty-led choice to efficacy-led choice. The pace of this adoption is reflected in the brand's growth-from selling approximately 60,000 products a month just 2 years ago to over 60,000 products every day today.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kumar Chander, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and MD, Wipro Enterprises, said, "Dermatouch represents an exciting opportunity for us as our first foray into digital brands. We have been clear that we would only look at Digital brands that have the potential to expand offline, which Dermatouch has already proven. The brand has earned significant consumer trust in a short span of time, and we see considerable potential to scale it further by combining its innovation-led approach with Wipro's capabilities. We welcome Anish and Amit to the Wipro family and look forward to the next phase of growth together."

"Partnering with Wipro marks a monumental milestone in Dermatouch's journey. Since inception, our mission has been to build a trusted, science-backed and efficacy-led skincare brand focused on addressing real consumer concerns. Wipro's legacy of trust, consumer-first philosophy and decades of experience in building and scaling successful brands across global markets makes it an ideal partner for our next phase of growth. Its extensive distribution network, and deep research capabilities will enable us to take Dermatouch to newer heights, and make it a truly global brand," said Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani, Co-founders, Dermatouch. "Dermatouch aligns perfectly with our strategy to capture high-growth segments in personal care. The brand has cultivated customer loyalty through its science-backed portfolio and deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. By combining Dermatouch's strengths with Wipro Consumer Care's capabilities in R & D, distribution and innovation, we believe there is extensive scope to accelerate growth in India's fast-growing premium skincare market," said Sumit Keshan, Head of M & A, India and Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Ventures at Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

Built with a dermatology-led approach, the portfolio combines carefully selected active ingredients with an efficacy-led philosophy to offer accessible, high-performance solutions designed for diverse skin types. This announcement also follows Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting's recent acquisition of Good Home and Eva from TTK Healthcare, as well as S brands in Philippines, reinforcing the company's continued focus on strengthening its presence in high-potential consumer categories. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)