SPONSORED CONTENT
×

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

With multiple blockbusters to his credit, Aashin A Shah is one of the most credible names in showbiz; the co-producer is currently working on his web debut for Sunshine Pictures

May 03, 2021 18:31 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
Aashin A Shah

You would like to read

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/Digpu): After briefly dabbling in event management, music and theatre, Aashin A Shah marked his foray into the Hindi film industry in 2008 as an executive producer for Blockbuster Movie Entertainers and his first big break came in the form of Akshay Kumar starrer Singh Is Kinng. Over the next few years, he was the executive producer for big ticket films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy, Kuch Luv Jaisa, Force, Commando and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

In 2016, he marked his debut as a co-producer with Force 2, a box office success, and followed it up with Commando 2, Namaste England and Commando 3. He is one of the very few co-producers whose oeuvre boasts of some of the most commercially successful action films.

In 2015, at the age of 29, Shah added a new feather to his hat as he won the Achievers Award at the first edition of Youth Big Screen Awards for being the youngest executive/supervising producer of the Indian film industry with nine commercial projects released by then.

When he is not making films, Shah loves spending his time in the company of young learners in his leisure hours. He is currently also a guest lecturer at his alma mater, MKS (Ritambara). A humanitarian and environmentalist at heart, he spends a large chunk of his time doing social work. He is known to be a part of several cleanliness drives and has often voiced his support for the conservation of the nature.

To his credit, Shah has been a part of 14 projects in Sunshine Pictures over his career as an executive producer and co-producer spanning across 13 years. He is currently working on making his debut on the OTT space as a co-producer with Human, a web series on human medical trials.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

With multiple blockbusters to his credit, Aashin A Shah is one of the most credible names in showbiz; the co-producer is currently working on his web debut for Sunshine Pictures

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/Digpu): After briefly dabbling in event management, music and theatre, Aashin A Shah marked his foray into the Hindi film industry in 2008 as an executive producer for Blockbuster Movie Entertainers and his first big break came in the form of Akshay Kumar starrer Singh Is Kinng. Over the next few years, he was the executive producer for big ticket films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy, Kuch Luv Jaisa, Force, Commando and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

In 2016, he marked his debut as a co-producer with Force 2, a box office success, and followed it up with Commando 2, Namaste England and Commando 3. He is one of the very few co-producers whose oeuvre boasts of some of the most commercially successful action films.

In 2015, at the age of 29, Shah added a new feather to his hat as he won the Achievers Award at the first edition of Youth Big Screen Awards for being the youngest executive/supervising producer of the Indian film industry with nine commercial projects released by then.

When he is not making films, Shah loves spending his time in the company of young learners in his leisure hours. He is currently also a guest lecturer at his alma mater, MKS (Ritambara). A humanitarian and environmentalist at heart, he spends a large chunk of his time doing social work. He is known to be a part of several cleanliness drives and has often voiced his support for the conservation of the nature.

To his credit, Shah has been a part of 14 projects in Sunshine Pictures over his career as an executive producer and co-producer spanning across 13 years. He is currently working on making his debut on the OTT space as a co-producer with Human, a web series on human medical trials.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22