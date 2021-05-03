With multiple blockbusters to his credit, Aashin A Shah is one of the most credible names in showbiz; the co-producer is currently working on his web debut for Sunshine Pictures

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/Digpu): After briefly dabbling in event management, music and theatre, Aashin A Shah marked his foray into the Hindi film industry in 2008 as an executive producer for Blockbuster Movie Entertainers and his first big break came in the form of Akshay Kumar starrer Singh Is Kinng. Over the next few years, he was the executive producer for big ticket films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy, Kuch Luv Jaisa, Force, Commando and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.
In 2016, he marked his debut as a co-producer with Force 2, a box office success, and followed it up with Commando 2, Namaste England and Commando 3. He is one of the very few co-producers whose oeuvre boasts of some of the most commercially successful action films.
In 2015, at the age of 29, Shah added a new feather to his hat as he won the Achievers Award at the first edition of Youth Big Screen Awards for being the youngest executive/supervising producer of the Indian film industry with nine commercial projects released by then.
When he is not making films, Shah loves spending his time in the company of young learners in his leisure hours. He is currently also a guest lecturer at his alma mater, MKS (Ritambara). A humanitarian and environmentalist at heart, he spends a large chunk of his time doing social work. He is known to be a part of several cleanliness drives and has often voiced his support for the conservation of the nature.
To his credit, Shah has been a part of 14 projects in Sunshine Pictures over his career as an executive producer and co-producer spanning across 13 years. He is currently working on making his debut on the OTT space as a co-producer with Human, a web series on human medical trials.
